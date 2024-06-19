LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL AND SPANX PARTNER TO CHAMPION WOMEN AND GIRLS THROUGH THE SPORT OF VOLLEYBALL

Anchored by LOVB's unique club-to-pro model, the partnership is focused on uplifting women pro volleyball players and the next generation of young athletes playing the sport

Partnership marks SPANX's first professional sports partnership

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- League One Volleyball (LOVB) – the largest brand in youth volleyball with its professional volleyball league launching in the U.S. later this year – today announced that it has entered into a partnership with SPANX to help elevate and support the lives of volleyball players, both on and off the court.

This marks SPANX's first partnership in professional sports. The partnership will kick off with a series of initiatives aimed at supporting LOVB athletes through various stages of their journeys, from youth to professional. As part of this collaboration, LOVB pro athletes will be outfitted in SPANX apparel for pre-season events and public appearances beginning this summer.

"As we set out to change the game for the girls and women who play volleyball, we're proud to partner with a brand like SPANX that has long championed women to live their lives confidently," said Katlyn Gao, CEO and Founder of LOVB. "We share a collective mission to invest in, elevate, and empower women, and we look forward to working together to provide our athletes with the support and visibility they deserve."

In addition to outfitting LOVB pro athletes, SPANX will support young volleyball players nationwide through activations benefiting LOVB's community of youth clubs, volleyball tournaments and investment in athlete storytelling to increase visibility. This also includes donations to the LOVB Foundation, which focuses on increasing access to the sport for young athletes who might otherwise be unable to participate.

"With an enduring commitment to elevating women in all that we do, we are thrilled to partner with LOVB, an organization deeply committed to changing the paradigm for women athletes and providing them with the platform they have long deserved," said SPANX CEO Cricket Whitton. "Through our partnership with LOVB, we aim to introduce a new generation of girls and women to the SPANX brand and support them throughout their journey as LOVB champions the sport of volleyball."

LOVB pro teams in cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Houston, Madison (WI), Omaha, and Salt Lake City will be outfitted in SPANX's AirEssentials line off the court. These teams include some of the world's top volleyball players, such as Olympic Gold Medalists, NCAA Champions, All-Americans, and international sensations including Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson Cook, Justine Wong-Orantes, Haleigh Washington, Lauren Carlini, Jordan Thompson, Logan Eggleston, Micha Hancock, Carli Lloyd, Chiaka Ogbogu, and Jordyn Poulter.

For more information about LOVB, its partnership with SPANX, and the start of its pro season, please visit LOVB.com.

About SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions,constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com . Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB is launching its pro league in November 2024, which will feature some of the very best players in the world including the American gold medalists from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta , Austin, Houston , Madison , Omaha , and Salt Lake , please visit www.lovb.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

