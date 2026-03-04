League One Volleyball Names Dagne Dover The Official Lifestyle Bag Of LOVB Pro And Club

Women-led organizations unite during Women's History Month to celebrate athletes from youth to pro in Dagne Dover's first-ever sports league partnership

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- League One Volleyball (LOVB) — the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional league built from the club up — today announced women-led Dagne Dover as its official lifestyle bag of LOVB Pro and LOVB Club, marking the first sports league partnership in Dagne Dover's history.

Courtesy of LOVB Courtesy of Dagne Dover

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to empowering women and supporting athletes at every stage of life. Spanning LOVB's grassroots-to-pro ecosystem, the collaboration will feature product integrations, storytelling, and in-venue activations designed to support athletes and families as they move from practice to tournaments to game day.

"At LOVB, we're building a movement that champions women, on and off the court, and Dagne Dover is an ideal partner in that mission," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer of League One Volleyball. "As a women-led lifestyle bag brand, Dagne Dover understands the demands of life in motion. Volleyball families and pro athletes alike live on the go, from daily practices to cross-country travel, and this partnership is about meeting them with products that bring function, style, and support every step of the way."

For Dagne Dover, the decision to partner with LOVB was rooted in the league's deeply personal, community-first approach. With a nationally scaled ecosystem that begins at the local level and extends all the way to the professional ranks, LOVB reflects the kind of real, long-term relationships Dagne Dover values as a brand. Volleyball's culture, youthful, fun, and grounded in feminine strength, also closely mirrors Dagne Dover's identity.

"As a women-founded brand, it feels especially meaningful to support a professional league that was built around women from the start," said Melissa Mash, Co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Furthered Deepa Gandhi, Co-founder and COO of Dagne Dover, "We admire LOVB's commitment to investing in athletes at every stage of their journey, from early development through the professional level. That long-term view closely mirrors how we've built and supported our own team and brand."

Launching in March in celebration of Women's History Month, Dagne Dover will be integrated into the daily rhythm of LOVB athletes' lives through thoughtful product moments and storytelling that highlight performance, organization, and intentional design. LOVB athletes will also appear in Dagne Dover campaigns and collections, with the brand featured across LOVB's digital platforms.

The partnership marks the first-ever sports league partnership for Dagne Dover and supports the brand's objective of building a lasting, multi-generational relationship with consumers, from young athletes discovering the brand for the first time to adults buying for themselves and their families.

"Our designs are meant to flex with you, whether you're at school, on the court, or on the road," said Jessy Dover, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Dagne Dover. "We design from the lens of an athlete, which made partnering with the LOVB community feel extremely natural."

Dagne Dover will also have a strong in-venue presence throughout the LOVB pro season, with branding featured during regular-season gameday experiences, as well as on-site activations and retail opportunities at LOVB-owned club and pro tournaments.

Now in its second season, LOVB continues to draw passionate crowds across its pro markets, with highly engaged viewers tuning in across USA Network and ESPN. With a digitally native, multi-generational fanbase and more than 30 premier partners, LOVB continues to set a new standard for community-driven professional sports in the United States.

For more information about this partnership, please contact:

Rachel Rodgers

PR at LOVB

[email protected]

About League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American silver medalists and players from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB, its second season, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, Salt Lake, and soon to be Los Angeles, Minnesota, and San Francisco, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram .

About Dagne Dover

Founded in 2013 by Melissa Mash, Deepa Gandhi, and Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover is a modern bag and accessories brand known for best-in-class design, functionality, and performance. The brand offers a full range of thoughtfully engineered products—including backpacks, diaper bags, work bags, and travel accessories—and is carried by leading retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, Babylist and Scheel's. With a broad, multi-generational customer base spanning Gen Z to Boomers, Dagne Dover resonates with people who aim to perform at their optimal level.

SOURCE Dagne Dover and LOVB