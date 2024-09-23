League recognized by leading analyst firm in healthcare CX platform market

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - League today announced its recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Experience Platforms For Healthcare, Q3 2024. This report evaluates the current offerings and strategies of healthcare CX platforms and compares top solutions in the market today.

League fundamentally believes that healthcare CX platforms must provide contextualization, orchestration, and dynamic guidance to each individual. The platform pioneer uniquely excels in its ability to not only collect holistic data about each individual, but to use it in delivering meaningful and personalized healthcare journeys that change the way consumers engage with their health.

"We're thrilled that industry analysts are now recognizing the healthcare CX platform category and honored to have been included," said Mike Serbinis, Founder & CEO of League. "League is committed to delivering the highest level of personalization in healthcare and this recognition is an incredible validation of these efforts. We will continue to invest in innovation and set new standards for personalization in healthcare."

As healthcare costs rise and consumer expectations evolve, healthcare brands are seeking comprehensive solutions to address the complexities of modern healthcare. Purpose-built for healthcare, League's modular and interoperable platform empowers payers and providers to digitally transform their consumer experience and improve outcomes. Industry leaders like Highmark Health and Shoppers Drug Mart build on League to effortlessly digitize and personalize every interaction with members and patients.

This recognition comes on the heels of other notable market momentum for League including three mentions in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports , a partnership with Manulife and new member portal research from Becker's Healthcare .

Forrester clients can read the full Wave report here .

About League:

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers and consumer health partners build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

