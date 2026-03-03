League Spring '26 Release: The New Frontier for Orchestrated AI Care Navigation and Care Gap Closure

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, at their annual Connect conference, League announced its Spring '26 Release, solidifying its position as the leading AI platform for health engagement. League is moving beyond passive engagement to define the future of preventive, whole-person care through intelligent, multi-agent workflow design. By combining exceptional digital experiences with personalized omnichannel activation, League is closing the "action gap" in healthcare—ensuring that every data point and member insight is translated into a proactive, measurable health outcome.

League’s new Care Gap Agent Team and Maternity Health Coach are helping close the user action gap. By using predictive analytics and omnichannel outreach—from SMS to high-empathy AI voice—these solutions are moving digital health from "inform and wait" to "action and outcome". (CNW Group/League Inc.)

From Orchestration to Outcomes: Solving the "Action Gap"

Healthcare is currently drowning in data but starving for results. While organizations can identify rising risks, the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion estimates a staggering 94.7% of adults still fail to receive all recommended preventive care.

"Healthcare doesn't need more interfaces; it needs AI that can coordinate complex journeys and drive real outcomes," said Michael Serbinis, League CEO. "For too long, the industry has been stuck in a cycle of 'inform and wait.' We are replacing static flows and point solutions with proactive, purpose-built agents that understand the full context of a member's Health Story™. Ultimately, this is a commitment to helping our customers achieve true value for their organizations and the healthcare consumers they serve."

The End of Passive Care: Driving Real-World Results with Agentic AI

League's new suite of integrated capabilities turns every member interaction into measurable results. This release marks a shift from reactive data to proactive intervention, centered on three primary offerings designed to drive measurable health outcomes:

Omnichannel Outreach: True Consumer-Centric Engagement – Traditional "digital front doors" are reactive destinations that wait for members to initiate a chat, resulting in fragmented engagement and wasted spend. League transforms outreach into a proactive engine that uses real-time Health Story™ data—such as new lab results or benefits updates—to trigger personalized interventions via phone, SMS, WhatsApp, email at the exact moment a member needs to take action. The centerpiece of omnichannel outreach is a bi-directional, natural-dialogue AI that conducts high-empathy outbound calls to drive form and HRA completion and care gap closure. Because it is powered by the member's history, it can pivot in real-time to deliver a personalized interaction to deliver a personalized, high-conversion experience. Care Gaps Agent Team: Closing Gaps, Not Just Flagging Them – Most organizations identify care gaps as a data exercise, but they struggle to get consumers to act on them at scale. The Care Gaps Agent Team moves beyond passive analytics by identifying predictive barriers and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) risks—such as transportation hurdles or food deserts—before outreach even begins. This Agent Team doesn't just flag a gap; it removes the obstacle by checking coverage and provider availability to book appointments directly, turning passive analytics into measurable care gap closure. Maternity Health Coach: Specialized AI-Enabled Condition Journeys – Complex clinical journeys require more than isolated task execution. The Maternity Health Coach provides 1:1 evidence-based guidance from the first trimester through postpartum. This specialized Agent Team proactively and intelligently prompts specialty programs, such as mental health services or nutrition benefits, at the exact moment they are most effective. This is the first in a series of condition-specific AI-enabled journeys from League.

Underpinning these offerings is a sophisticated infrastructure designed for the complexities of healthcare. League's Multi-Agent Orchestration serves as "central intelligence," ensuring no AI agent works in a silo. It coordinates interactions into a single, seamless conversation optimized for a member's behavioral archetype. Furthermore, League strives for clinical safety and precision through Healthcare-Specific Small Language Models (SLMs). By using SLMs trained exclusively on healthcare data, League reduces hallucination risks and high costs of generic AI, delivering lightning-fast, private, and accurate care navigation to healthcare consumers.

Proven Momentum: Core Platform Updates

Building on the Fall '25 Release , League is already advancing live deployments of AI-enabled journey capabilities across leading retail pharmacy and payer organizations:

GLP-1 Journey Goals: A specialized program for high-cost medication support goes live this month within a leading North American retail pharmacy and digital health ecosystem. The program supports complex medication journeys through structured goal-setting, personalized engagement, and integrated pharmacy touchpoints. Additional enterprise deployments are being prioritized across North America, with future launches anticipated in 2026.

A specialized program for high-cost medication support goes live this month within a leading North American retail pharmacy and digital health ecosystem. The program supports complex medication journeys through structured goal-setting, personalized engagement, and integrated pharmacy touchpoints. Additional enterprise deployments are being prioritized across North America, with future launches anticipated in 2026. CareFinder Launch: A leading global health insurer and provider will launch CareFinder later this year to deliver intelligent, contextual provider discovery and contextual recommendations directly within the consumer experience.

A leading global health insurer and provider will launch CareFinder later this year to deliver intelligent, contextual provider discovery and contextual recommendations directly within the consumer experience. Continued Investment in Agent Teams: League is accelerating digital solutions in cost transparency and pharmacy integration to support its agentic product line across customers.

These implementations demonstrate the shift from static digital front doors to outcome-driven care journeys across League customers.

Better Access, Better Quality, Better Outcomes

This release marks the end of "passive healthcare." While consumers are increasingly turning to generic generative AI for reactive feedback on health conditions, those tools stop at information. League is moving beyond the era of fragmented digital tools and reactive experiences to deliver a system that acts.

By unifying specialized healthcare AI agents through a single orchestration layer, League has built a system that doesn't just identify a care gap—it removes the real-world barriers to closing it by booking appointments, navigating benefits, and conducting high-empathy, bi-directional omnichannel outreach. For payers, this means the "action gap" is finally closing, turning static data points into measurable improvements through a platform that thinks, speaks, and executes on behalf of the member to drive measurable results.

"We are moving AI from experimental engagement to operational execution," added Serbinis. "Payers can now deploy a system that speaks and acts as one, turning outreach costs into better access, better quality, and potentially life-saving outcomes".

To learn more about how League is orchestrating the future of preventive care, visit League.com or register for the demo on March 25.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and healthcare innovators build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including HCSC, Manulife, TELUS, and Medibank.

SOURCE League Inc.