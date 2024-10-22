League Unveils New AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions to Drive Industry Leading Engagement and Health Outcomes

Global healthcare consumer experience platform leader doubles down on personalization including new clinical care experience and health journey

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - League , the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, today announced significant advancements to its platform including a clinical care experience which will complement EMRs, AI-powered health journeys, and a caregiver companion offering. These advancements will enable payers and providers to support an even broader set of use cases and enable on-going and meaningful health engagement.

These innovations underscore League's dedication to creating relevant, dynamic, and personalized experiences that eliminate friction, boost satisfaction, and improve health outcomes.

"For 10 years, we've seen that personalization is key to engaging people in their health and driving better outcomes," said Dan Leibu, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of League. "Now, with petabytes of healthcare data, we can deliver even more sophisticated personalization. Imagine an experience that proactively guides a patient through each step of a complex condition, treatment, or procedure, or a member who can get instant answers to their complex insurance questions. That's the power of League's new AI-based solutions."

League's Q4 2024 platform releases include:

AI-Powered Health Journey: This AI-powered enhancement to League's health journey capability enables the longitudinal and conversational capabilities needed to deliver more dynamic and personalized experiences. This is achieved through faster and more comprehensive orchestration, resulting in greater contextualization and improved outcomes.

This AI-powered enhancement to League's health journey capability enables the longitudinal and conversational capabilities needed to deliver more dynamic and personalized experiences. This is achieved through faster and more comprehensive orchestration, resulting in greater contextualization and improved outcomes. AI-Powered Benefits Experience: This AI-powered enhancement to League's benefits experience uses conversational AI to empower members to easily search for and ask questions about their benefits and coverage in a user-friendly, intuitive way. This feature will improve benefits literacy and utilization.

This AI-powered enhancement to League's benefits experience uses conversational AI to empower members to easily search for and ask questions about their benefits and coverage in a user-friendly, intuitive way. This feature will improve benefits literacy and utilization. AI-Powered Provider Finder: Built in partnership with leading provider data management organizations and current clients, League's AI-powered Provider Finder simplifies the search for healthcare providers. This intuitive tool goes beyond basic directories by matching individuals with providers who best fit their unique needs, preferences, and insurance coverage. By intelligently considering factors like specialty, location, language, and accessibility, League's Provider Finder will improve healthcare access and promote health equity.

Built in partnership with leading provider data management organizations and current clients, League's AI-powered Provider Finder simplifies the search for healthcare providers. This intuitive tool goes beyond basic directories by matching individuals with providers who best fit their unique needs, preferences, and insurance coverage. By intelligently considering factors like specialty, location, language, and accessibility, League's Provider Finder will improve healthcare access and promote health equity. Clinical Care Experience: A new solution designed to complement and integrate with a health system's EMR. The sophisticated journey experience delivers personalized reminders, educational content, and critical activities to promote adherence with complex care plans and ultimately improve health outcomes and satisfaction.

A new solution designed to complement and integrate with a health system's EMR. The sophisticated journey experience delivers personalized reminders, educational content, and critical activities to promote adherence with complex care plans and ultimately improve health outcomes and satisfaction. Caregiver Experience : A comprehensive digital experience designed to empower caregivers. This innovative offering streamlines caregiver responsibilities by providing tools and resources to navigate the complexities of the healthcare system, manage benefits and coverage, coordinate care networks, and simplify daily tasks. With features like personalized scheduling, automated reminders, and progress tracking, caregivers can focus on what matters most: providing exceptional care .

: A comprehensive digital experience designed to empower caregivers. This innovative offering streamlines caregiver responsibilities by providing tools and resources to navigate the complexities of the healthcare system, manage benefits and coverage, coordinate care networks, and simplify daily tasks. With features like personalized scheduling, automated reminders, and progress tracking, caregivers can focus on what matters most: providing exceptional care Enhanced Platform Tooling: League will provide clients with even greater power to bring their CX vision to life with enhanced platform tooling. This update provides increased flexibility and control through streamlined program authoring, flexible screen configuration to easily adjust the UI, and enhanced inquiry tools to equip user support with actionable insights.

League will provide clients with even greater power to bring their CX vision to life with enhanced platform tooling. This update provides increased flexibility and control through streamlined program authoring, flexible screen configuration to easily adjust the UI, and enhanced inquiry tools to equip user support with actionable insights. Federated CDP (Coming Soon): League's federated customer data platform (CDP), launching soon into beta, will accelerate the unification of disparate data sources, empowering healthcare organizations to more easily create personalized user experiences. This foundational technology will enable clients to more quickly modernize their member and patient experiences and deliver impactful, data-driven care.

These new solutions and features will begin rolling out to League customers in Q1 2025. League's Federated CDP will be available to early adopter customers later in 2025 as part of an exclusive beta program.

The announcement comes on the heels of other notable market momentum for League including being named in the 2024 InsurTech100 list for companies transforming the insurance industry and international expansion with a new customer in Medibank , the largest insurer in Australia. The company is approaching its tenth anniversary in November and continues to experience significant growth, currently serving over 20 million members and handling millions of engagements per week.

"With consumer expectations at an all-time high and an increasingly competitive market, League is the only healthcare CX platform with the technology, expertise, and investment to truly transform the healthcare experience and enable healthcare organizations to meet those expectations." added Leibu.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform , reaching more than 20 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised $220 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

SOURCE League Inc.