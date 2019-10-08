LeagueApps Launches NextUp: The Youth Sports Industry Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeagueApps, a sports-tech company transforming how youth sports are organized will launch NextUp: The Youth Sports Industry Conference this fall. NextUp will take place November 4 – 5, 2019 at Convene, 32 Old Slip in New York City's Financial District.

NextUp will unite youth sports pioneers and thought-leaders for inspiring presentations, professional development opportunities, and conversations showcasing the current state and future growth potential of the youth sports industry. In addition to compelling and thought-provoking content on the main stage, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with youth sports organizers from across the country and learn from the best of the best in hands-on workshops and seminars.

"This is an exciting and critical time for youth sports—we see an opportunity to showcase youth sports as an industry, both to celebrate the great advancements and innovation and also to address industry challenges and obstacles," said Jeremy Goldberg, President, LeagueApps. "We've created NextUp to give a voice to youth sports entrepreneurs and start a conversation about the future of the industry."

The NextUp conference will be a hub for a who's-who of youth sports industry players to connect, bringing youth sports entrepreneurs, coaches, pro league and team organizers, nonprofit leaders, investors, journalists, and sports tech visionaries together for two full days of meaningful engagement. Additionally, NextUp's Arena will provide an interactive space featuring activations from LeagueApps and sports tech companies.

"ESPN SportsCenter" anchor Cari Champion will serve as host for the event and other confirmed speakers include NBA champion Shane Battier, Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs of the NHL Kim Davis, and more. The agenda also features a workshop on storytelling from the former editors-in-chief of ESPN The Magazine Neal Belsky and Neil Fine, a social media workshop taught by House of Highlights' Doug Bernstein, and a breakout on hospitality with David Millay and Mike Millay, one of the original architects of ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. More speakers and sessions will be released in the coming weeks. Visit nextupconference.com for registration details and a full agenda.

LeagueApps is the operating system for youth sports. Based in New York City, LeagueApps equips organizers, coaches and participants with the tools, data, and network they need to transform their organizations to play for the future. LeagueApps counts professional leagues and teams, and thousands of local organizations as customers of their best-in-class platform, reaching over 10 million participants. LeagueApps donates a percentage of every dollar spent on its platform to further its mission to deliver amazing sports experiences for all. Beyond their digital infrastructure, LeagueApps has a FundPlay initiative, through which the company has pledged to give 1% of company revenues to impact 500,000 kids from underserved communities by the end of 2022. FundPlay identifies nonprofit organizations that are impacting kids through sports and provides them with grants of software and cash, mentoring and capacity-building, and volunteers.

