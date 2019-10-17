LeagueApps Pledges 1% of Revenues to Impact 500,000 Kids by End of 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeagueApps, the operating system for the youth sports industry, has pledged 1% of all company revenues to benefit underserved youth nationwide via the company's FundPlay initiative. The company aims to impact 500,000 underserved kids by 2022, via its software grants, cash grants, and training and professional development. LeagueApps, a newly designated 2019 Project Play Champion, announced their commitment in September at Aspen Institute's Project Play Summit.

"This is both an exciting and critical time for the emerging youth sports industry. We're experiencing substantial growth and greater professionalization, at the same time we are seeing a decline in team sports participation levels," said Jeremy Goldberg, President, LeagueApps. "The youth sports industry needs to prioritize efforts to ensure access for underserved communities. FundPlay reflects our conviction that change in youth sports is driven by those who make sports happen, which is why we're focused on empowering and transforming community sports organizations with technology and support. We're honored to be recognized by the Aspen Institute as a Project Play champion, and embrace our shared goals."

The LeagueApps FundPlay initiative provides qualified non-profit youth sports organizations with software and websites, cash grants, technology training, insights, and mentoring in order to ensure availability for all—particularly to organizations with limited or unequal access to tech solutions. Organizations such as RallyCap Sports, Harlem Lacrosse, NextGen AAA, Positive Coaching Alliance, PHIT America, and more have already benefited from FundPlay grants.

LeagueApps has also partnered with Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers to provide subsidized use of the LeagueApps platform to more than 100 RBI leagues nationwide, so far.

For more information on LeagueApps and FundPlay, visit FundPlay.org.

About LeagueApps

LeagueApps is the operating system for youth sports. Based in New York City, LeagueApps equips organizers, coaches and participants with the tools, data, and network they need to transform their organizations to play for the future. LeagueApps counts professional leagues and teams, and thousands of local organizations as customers of their best-in-class platform, reaching over 10 million participants. LeagueApps donates a percentage of every dollar spent on its platform to further its mission to deliver amazing sports experiences for all.

