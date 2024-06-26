Leagues Cup 2024 Unveils New Soccer Anthem "Nuestros Colores"

Anthem produced and written by Grammy winner Producer and Director Emilio Estefan Jr., and performed by team of global superstars including Christian Nodal, Taboo, Emily Estefan, Gusi, Abel Pintos, and Emilio Regueira "Los Rabanes"

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leagues Cup, the first in-season club tournament in North America across all men's professional sports, announced today the release of its new anthem, Nuestros Colores. The World Cup-style tournament featuring all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX is set to begin on July 26, 2024 running through August 25, 2024.

Featuring 6-time Latin Grammy award winner Christian Nodal, global superstar Taboo, Grammy award nominee, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Emily Estefan, multiple Latin Grammy nominee Gusi, Argentinian singer Abel Pintos and renown group Rabanes' lead singer Emilio Regueira, the "Nuestros Colores" mirrors the international appeal and star power present in Leagues Cup. Fans worldwide can enjoy Leagues Cup and "Nuestros Colores" here. The anthem's creation embodies the diverse voices and cultures that are essential to Leagues Cup, as envisioned and produced by Cuban-American producer and Grammy winner, Emilio Estefan Jr.

Leagues Cup, in collaboration with the artists, also launched the official music video for the anthem. This star-studded collaboration is accompanied by a vibrant music video that visually represents the dynamic energy of Leagues Cup. The video will premiere alongside the anthem, offering fans a visual and auditory celebration of North American soccer.

"For us, the anthem celebrates unity and the diverse nature of the Leagues Cup. It blends various sounds to fuse culture and music, highlighting the message of unity in North American music, culture, and soccer. said Emilio Estefan Jr. Reflecting the no-tie format of the tournament, the producer added, "Nuestros Colores" captures the excitement and intensity of the matches, creating an electrifying experience for fans." Marcela Garcia, Vice-President of Brand Marketing for Leagues Cup added: a "We are thrilled to collaborate with Emilio Estefan Jr. and this incredible roster of talented artists. Their passion and energy perfectly capture the spirit of our tournament. Our anthem is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and celebrating the most unique soccer tournament in the world. We can't wait for fans to experience this vibrant anthem."

Designed to engage fans, the story of "Nuestros Colores" is also a story of cross-generational collaboration. Emilio Estefan, a pioneering figure representing the first Latin generation, and his daughter Emily Estefan, a US-born Cuban American representing the new generation in North America, worked together on this project. This collaboration highlights the passing of cultural and musical traditions from one generation to the next, blending their unique perspectives and talents to create an anthem that resonates with all ages.

"Nuestros Colores" aims to create memorable and interactive experiences, in-stadium and via broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple Music.

To see and hear the 2024 Leagues Cup anthem and music video click here

Ticket Information

Tickets for all matches – including LIGA MX hub venues – are available on LeaguesCup.com and are also available to fans via the hosting MLS club, if applicable. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information or visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social. For every ticket purchased two meals will be donated as part of the United Against Hunger program. Click here to find out more about United Against Hunger.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first division professional clubs in both leagues will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS' Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.

Leagues Cup 2024 will kick off Friday, July 26 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

