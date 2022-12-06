Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique and The Vault Chicago Announce Collaboration, Kick Off Partnership with Holiday Offerings

Skincare Expert Leah Chavie and Style Guru Anna Saavedra Will Offer Specialty Deals and Services, Complimentary Drinks and Bites, Raffles and Giveaways in Time for the Holidays

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty expert Leah Chavie and fashion expert Anna Saavedra today announced their official Chicago partnership, and plan to kick off the collaboration with limited-time holiday offerings and specials. Located at 8 E Chestnut St, Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique will now host Leah Chavie Skincare and The Vault Chicago under one roof. The collaborative boutique will be home to all things fashion and beauty, offering guests unparalleled access to Leah Chavie skincare services, including treatments and products, alongside styling sessions, personal shopping, closet clean-outs, designer consignment, and more from The Vault.

Anna Saavedra, Saavy Style & Leah Chavie, Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique

"We want to create a space that's more than a spa or boutique, but instead is an all-encompassing community for our guests," said Chavie. "Beauty, whether its skincare or fashion styling, has the potential to empower and uplift people. We love holistically helping each guest and think this partnership will create a great space for people to be safe, vulnerable and made over from the inside out."

This is not the first time Chavie and Saavedra have partnered, with the two joining forces for a two-day pop-up shop in April to celebrate the opening of Chavie's third location in Bradenton Beach, Florida.

"We've received such wonderful feedback from guests who have seen us work closely together," said Saavedra. "Leah is someone who I have always loved to work alongside, and this boutique will be the perfect opportunity for us to continue to support our network of guests looking for beauty and style."

From December 13 through the 20th, the boutique will celebrate the launch of the partnership with holiday specials and savings, including:

Numerous specials, raffles and giveaways

A buy two, get one free package for all Leah Chavie services

services $20 in Beauty Bucks for every $100 spent on Leah Chavie products

in Beauty Bucks for every spent on products A free beanie with any handbag purchase from The Vault

Complimentary champagne and hors d'oeuvres

In addition to in-boutique offerings for guests, Saavedra will also offer a gift of all packages for "styling sessions" and closet clean-outs that can be given to a loved one as a holiday gift or ahead of the new year.

For more information and to book an appointment at Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique visit www.leahchavie.com or call 773-327-7051. For styling and closet clean-out services with Anna Saavedra, please contact Anna at a[email protected] or 312-714-9418.

About Leah Chavie

Leah Chavie is a Chicago and Florida-based licensed esthetician, massage therapist, owner at Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique and founder of the LC Skincare Collection & Organic Mineral Makeup. She holds several certifications for medical laser, cryo-stem cell therapy, radio frequency, microneedling, microblading, dermaplaning and chemical peel, and is renowned for her approach to skin. Leah was certified with medical laser training in 2004 and was the Jane Iredale mineral makeup representative and trade show coordinator for two years. Chavie has been in the beauty industry since she was 15 years old, starting her career at a Minnesota-based chain of hair salons/spas. During her career, she did the makeup for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Vikings cheerleaders. She has offered extensive consulting for multiple doctors and med spas to develop protocols, training and set up from Nusta Spa in Washington D.C. to L.A. She has worked in every facet of the beauty industry from the front of the house to practitioner and educator.

About Anna Saavedra

Anna Saavedra is the owner of the Saavy Styles based in Miami and Chicago, offering shopping and personal styling sessions for clients all over the country. As the former advertising director for Michigan Avenue magazine, Anna is no stranger to a cover shoot and exactly what it takes to make it EPIC. Whether you're dressing for an important photo shoot, a big event or just want to update a personal style, Anna helps her clients find a fresh new look that highlights their best features and makes them feel ready for anything. Inspired by fashion legends like Marilyn M Monroe, Jackie O, Sophia Loren and more, Anna believes fashion can transition decades and that's why she sticks to classic styles. She believes that no matter the size, body type, or age, clothes can truly make the woman.

