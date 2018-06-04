Leak Testing Leader INFICON Offers Electric Vehicle White Paper

"The market for electric vehicles is booming," says Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager. "But to maintain a positive reputation for EVs, it is critically important for automakers to not only offer extended driving ranges and short charging times, but also safe, high-quality drive technology. Leak testing is key to achieving quality throughout the production process from battery cell manufacture to vehicle assembly."

Parker points out that in today's "new age" of electromobility, most consumers are not prepared to spend significant amounts of money to replace a traction battery after a few years of use. And they definitely do not want their vehicle to catch fire.

"Auto manufacturers and suppliers need to incorporate suitable leak-detection processes into their production operations," the INFICON executive explains. "Battery-cell electrolytes must never be allowed to escape or come into contact with water or humidity. That sort of leak can create a 'thermal runaway' and cause an explosion or a fire that can reach up to 1,100 degrees Centigrade."

INFICON's white paper provides a list of five items that automakers and their suppliers should cover to assure battery safety, including:

Test individual battery cells for "tightness" – Battery cells must be completely air and water tight to avoid thermal incidents that could cause a fire or an explosion.

– Battery cells must be completely air and water tight to avoid thermal incidents that could cause a fire or an explosion. Avoid "thermal runaway" during transportation – A single battery cell with an internal short circuit or leak can potentially cause a shipping container to explode.

– A single battery cell with an internal short circuit or leak can potentially cause a shipping container to explode. Require leak-test receipts on incoming batteries – An efficient incoming-goods test is essential to help ensure that welds between the cover plate and the electrode contacts are fully sealed (prismatic cells), catch crimped connections between cylindrical housings and electrodes (round cells), and find any bag-seal leaks (pouch cells).

– An efficient incoming-goods test is essential to help ensure that welds between the cover plate and the electrode contacts are fully sealed (prismatic cells), catch crimped connections between cylindrical housings and electrodes (round cells), and find any bag-seal leaks (pouch cells). Check battery-module housings and packs for leaks – As battery cells are assembled into battery modules and packs, battery housings must be able to protect the modules and cells from water and conform to IP67 or IP69K protection ratings.

– As battery cells are assembled into battery modules and packs, battery housings must be able to protect the modules and cells from water and conform to IP67 or IP69K protection ratings. Assure battery cooling-system quality – Cooling system leaks can cause a traction battery to overheat and affect its reliability and service life. Heat can cause the breakdown of most chemical compounds, including lithium-ion batteries.

INFICON's white paper summarizes EV leak testing requirements, describes appropriate leak detection methods and shows how to select the correct test methodology for specific applications. It also points out pitfalls to avoid when leak testing of electric-vehicle components.

"Testing for component leaks that might allow water to come into contact with battery-cell electrolytes at any time during the production process is especially important," Parker concludes. "Water is like Kryptonite for today's EV battery."

