Leake Auction Company to sell "Hee Haw" host Roy Clark's personal car collection without reserve

TULSA, OK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leake, America's first collector car auction company, is set to sell 600 vehicles in its upcoming three-day event in Tulsa, OK on June 6 – 8, 2019, including the personal collection of famed "Hee Haw" host Roy Clark. The Clark collection highlights include a 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud Limousine and a 1957 Ford Thunderbird.

Roy Clark was a multi-award-winning actor, musician/vocalist, and philanthropist. On top of hosting the popular television variety show "Hee Haw" for 28 years, he also had a recurring role on "The Beverly Hillbillies" and was the first country music artist to guest-host Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show". Roy is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, won multiple country music awards, a Grammy, and was once voted Best Country Guitarist by Guitar Magazine.

"Roy Clark was an incredibly talented and influential entertainer with a passion for collecting cars. We are so excited to offer his personal collection in our Tulsa auction without reserves," said Gary Bennett, General Manager, New Ventures & Sectors (Collector Cars) for Ritchie Bros. "These vehicles were very near and dear to Roy, his wife Barbara, and their family. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a car owned by an entertainment legend."

Other highlights of the Clark collection include a 1963 Pontiac Bonneville Safari Station Wagon; a 1977 Lincoln Continental; a 1961 Plymouth Fury; and a 1972 Jeep CJ5.

In total, 185 vehicles will be sold without reserves in the Tulsa auction. Highlights include:

The Tulsa, OK auction will be held at River Spirit Expo (4145 E. 21st St). Onsite bidder registration will begin at 8 a.m. on June 5. Admission is $20 for adults; $15 for seniors; $7 for children under 12; and free for military with ID. Online bidding in the auction will be available via IronPlanet.com. For more information visit LeakeCar.com or call +1.918.254.7077.

A customer appreciation event for all consignors and registered bidders will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, OK on June 7.

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on: quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. Currently Leake conducts auctions in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.3 million registered bidders worldwide, Leake has the largest bidder base of any collector car auction company in the world.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, acontrolled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

