Leake Auctions brings inaugural collector car auction to Scottsdale, AZ

America's first collector car auction joins Scottsdale Auction Week, selling hundreds of vehicles at no reserve on January 15 – 19, 2020



SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leake Auctions, Americas first collector car auction, will partner with Salt River Fields at Talking Stick to hold its first ever collector car auction in Scottsdale, AZ, on January 15 – 19, 2020.

"Leake Auctions has been in the collector car auction world for over 50 years, but this will be our first time being a part of the well-known Scottsdale Auction Week," said Gary Bennett, General Manager of Ritchie Bros' Collector Car Sector. "Our auction docket includes the incomparable John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection, which is being sold at no reserve, as well as hundreds of rare vehicles from reputable consignors across the country. Our first-class auctioneers include the well-known Spanky Assister from Assister Auctioneers, as well as some of Ritchie Bros.' very best. We are anticipating a very exciting and successful inaugural event unlike any other."

Automobile highlights include:

LOT #603 – 1970 MERCURY COUGAR ELIMINATOR HARDTOP - Matching numbers 428ci Cobra Jet engine and matching numbers 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic transmission. Restored to original condition with original sheet metal, windows and black interior. Sold at No Reserve.





Matching numbers 428ci Cobra Jet engine and matching numbers 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic transmission. Restored to original condition with original sheet metal, windows and black interior. Sold at No Reserve. LOT #469 – 1969 FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 FASTBACK - Matching numbers S-code 390ci V8 engine with 4-speed manual transmission. Sold at No Reserve.





- Matching numbers S-code 390ci V8 engine with 4-speed manual transmission. Sold at No Reserve. LOT #623 – 1956 CHEROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE - From John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams Collection. One of 3,467 produced in 1956 and multiple NCRS Top Flight Award winner. Sold at No Reserve.





- From Cars of Dreams Collection. One of 3,467 produced in 1956 and multiple NCRS Top Flight Award winner. Sold at No Reserve. LOT #645 – 1950 WESTCRAFT CAPISTRANO CALYPSO TRAILER – 33 feet long and features a Pullman roof allowing 6'4" of headroom and being the largest and most rare model Westcraft has ever offered.

The Leake event will comprise of other offerings, including a memorabilia auction, produced by Ray Claridge from Back in the Day Classics, an increase in sponsor partnerships, and onsite vendors. The auction will be open to spectators, bidders and consignors. General admission tickets are available at the gate for $20 per person (Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun) or $25 per person (Saturday). Doors open each day at 8 a.m.

To consign, register to bid, or to purchase event tickets, please visit leakecar.com or call 602-442-3380.

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. Currently Leake conducts auctions in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.9 million registered users, Leake has one of the largest potential buyer bases in the collector car industry.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Leake Auctions