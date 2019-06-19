Leake Auctions coming to Scottsdale Auto Auction Week in January 2020

America's first collector car auction company has secured Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for its multi-day event next year in Arizona

TULSA, OK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leake Auctions is headed to Arizona in January 2020 for Scottsdale Auction Week. The Ritchie Bros.-owned company has partnered with Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for its multi-day auction. Exact dates for Leake's event will be announced in the coming months.

"Scottsdale Auction Week is a bellwether event for the collector car industry and we are so excited to be participating," said Gary Bennett, General Manager, New Ventures & Sectors (Collector Cars) for Ritchie Bros. "We have secured a great location at Salt River Fields and are now accepting consignments. Hundreds of thousands of people attend Scottsdale Auction Week each year, and we will have thousands more participating online. Contact us today to be a part of our Scottsdale 2020 auction!"

Leake Auction Company recently completed a multi-day auction event in Tulsa, OK on June 6 - 8, where it had more than 500 vehicles on offer, including the personal collection of famed "Hee Haw" host Roy Clark, which included a 1964 James Young Phantom V Rolls-Royce which sold for US $60,500. The company's next event will be held this fall in Texas. For more information about Leake Auction Company, visit LeakeCar.com or call +1.918.254.7077.

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on: quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. Currently Leake conducts auctions in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.9 million registered users, Leake has one of the largest potential buyer bases in the collector car industry.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

