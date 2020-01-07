Leake Auctions partners with Ray Claridge of Back in the Day Classics for memorabilia auction in Scottsdale

Ray has decades of experience, including many years working with Hollywood production companies to create some of the most famous vehicles on the big and small screen

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Leake Auctions, Americas first collector car auction company, has teamed with Ray Claridge of Back in the Day Classics to sell a large selection of memorabilia during its inaugural auction in Scottsdale, AZ on January 15 – 19, 2020.

"We are thrilled to partner with the great Ray Claridge, who helped establish the famous Hollywood car company Cinema Vehicles Services and is now the founder and owner of Back in the Day Classics," said Gary Bennett, General Manager of Ritchie Bros.' Collector Car Sector. "His Back in the Day Classics warehouse has more than 8,000 square feet of antiques, memorabilia, and collectibles. You won't want to miss out on this unbelievable selection!"

The memorabilia auction will be held at 9 a.m. on Day Two through Day Five (Jan. 16 – 19) of the Leake Scottsdale event, with approximately 75 to 100 collectibles selling per day.

Memorabilia highlights include:

Lot #21045 KOKEN BARBER CHAIR

Lot #22041 ASHLEY FORCE GAS POWERED GO CART

Lot #22049 LINCOLN WORK BENCH

Lot #22057 SUPERMAN KIDDIE RIDE

Ray Claridge opened Back in the Day Classics in 2010, after 35 years with Cinema Vehicles Services, which worked with Hollywood production companies to produce many movie and TV vehicles, including the "General Lee" from The Dukes of Hazard, "Herbie" from The Love Bug, and "Eleanor" from Gone in 60 Seconds. Today, Back in the Day Classics is one of the largest classic and specialty car dealerships in Los Angeles.

To consign, register to bid or to purchase event tickets, please visit www.leakecar.com or call 602-442-3380.

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on: quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. Currently Leake conducts auctions in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.9 million registered users, Leake has one of the largest potential buyer bases in the collector car industry.

About Back in the Day Classics:

Back in The Day Classics was founded in 2010 by one of the movie and television industry's leading provider of specialty vehicles and classic car collectors. Back in the Day Classics is one of the largest classic and specialty car dealerships in Los Angeles with over 65 cars in our always changing inventory and over 8,000 square feet of antiques, memorabilia and collectables totaling 1,200 pieces of inventory and 1.5 million dollars in value. Back in the Day Classics is in Orange, California near Katella and Main.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

SOURCE Leake Auctions