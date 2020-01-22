Leake Auctions sells US$17 million of vehicles at its inaugural Scottsdale, AZ event

"It was an amazing event, and we couldn't have done any of it without the support of our wonderful consignors, bidders, spectators, sponsors, and vendors," said Gary Bennett, General Manager of the Leake collector car auction division of Ritchie Bros. "There were many highlights during our four-day auction, but John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams collection certainly brought the most excitement. We also set a new world record hammer price for a 1957 Chrysler 300C convertible! We received many positive comments from customers throughout the auction and have proven our ability to bring top dollar for some of the best car collections in the United States."

The four-day Leake auction included two vehicles sold for charity. A 2020 Gladiator IASO Rubicon Jeep was sold to benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer research. The Gladiator sold for US$145,000, with a further US$30,000 raised from private donations from the crowd. A 2020 Indian Springfield Jack Daniel's motorbike was sold three times during the Leake auction—twice the buyers asked for the motorbike to be sold again—raising a total of US$130,000 to be donated to The Armed Forces YMCA and Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home.

Top 10 sales from the Leake auction included (note: all prices include 10% buyer's premium):

Lot #643.1 – 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe that sold for US$434 ,500

,500 Lot #638.1 – 1957 Chrysler 300C Convertible that sold for US$357,500 * New world record hammer price!

* Lot #642.1 – 1958 Dual-Ghia Hemi Convertible that sold for US$330 ,000

,000 Lot #640.1 – 1960 Chrysler 300F Convertible that sold for US$319,000

Lot #647 – 1957 Desoto Adventurer that sold for US$302 ,500

,500 Lot #643 – 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe that sold for US$275 ,000

,000 Lot #639.1 – 1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible that sold for US$242 ,000

,000 Lot #641 – 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible that sold for US$222,200

Lot #632 – 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible that sold for US$220,000

Lot #635 – 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible that sold for US$220,000

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.9 million registered users, Leake has one of the largest potential buyer bases in the collector car industry.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

