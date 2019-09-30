Leake Auctions to offer John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams Collection Without Reserve in Scottsdale

John Staluppi's passion for cars began as a teenager when he bought his first car, a 1962 Corvette, at the age of 16. It was black on black, with a 340 HP engine and 4-speed transmission. Some years later, he was able to track down and purchase back that same car. It is the focal point of his collection today. He is currently one of the most prominent car dealers and collectors in the United States.

John's collection also includes very significant charity vehicles. Most recently he purchased the 2020 Toyota Supra #1 for US$2.1 million, with the proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff's Foundation supporting veterans and service members. John and his wife Jeanette's generosity is well-known throughout the industry. They have donated millions of dollars, benefiting many charities across the country.

In addition to his massive car collection, John is an avid fan of yachting. Over the years he has custom built over 20 mega yachts. Many of his mega yachts were named after James Bond films, one of which dubbed 'Spectre' was awarded top prizes in the Asia Boating Awards 2019 and from the Boat International Jury.

"This collection of vehicles and his museum are simply breathtaking," said Gary Bennett, General Manager, New Ventures & Sectors (Collector Cars) for Ritchie Bros. "John has a very discerning eye for detail and a magical understanding of the collector car market. We are honored to offer his vehicles without reserve during our inaugural auction in Scottsdale."

A few of the highlights from John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams Collection include:

2012 Lexus LFA Coupe

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 T-top Coupe

1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible

1958 Dual Ghia Convertible

1959 Buick Electra Convertible

1959 DeSoto Firesweep Convertible

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Yenko Convertible

1958 Eldorado Biarritz Convertible

1958 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible

