Leaked Labs Launches to Fast-Track Beauty Breakthroughs Ending the Era of Closed-Door Innovation

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most beauty innovation exists years before consumers ever see it. Leaked Labs opens the door while it's still happening.

Founded by Alexis Androulakis and Dr. Christina Basias Androulakis of The Lipstick Lesbians, Leaked Labs launches today as a new kind of beauty platform: one built to release lab-born innovation directly to the public, without waiting for traditional brand timelines to catch up.

Not focus groups.

Not years of quiet development.

Direct access to innovation.

Leaked Labs was built on a simple but radical belief: the innovation already exists but the industry just takes too long to bring it to people.

Breakthrough formulas often sit in development for years, shaped by long approval cycles, retail constraints, and the pressure to perfect a brand-ready story. By the time they launch, the original spark of innovation has often been slowed, softened, or reshaped by the process itself.

Leaked Labs changes when and how innovation gets revealed.

"Beauty has always asked consumers to trust the process without ever seeing the work behind it," said Alexis Androulakis, Co-Founder of Leaked Labs. "We built Leaked Labs to shorten the distance between scientific breakthrough and real-world experience. This is about honoring innovation instead of letting it sit in development limbo. When people get access to what the lab already knows works, beauty becomes exciting again."

Instead of traditional launches, the brand operates through controlled leaks: limited, early-access drops of high-potential formulas released directly from partner labs and R&D teams. Each release, called a Leak, is identified by a Leak Number and introduced in limited quantities to capture real-world performance before scaling.

This is beauty's beta phase made visible.

Each Leak enters a live evaluation phase, where its real-world performance determines whether it advances into broader production, evolves through further development, or remains a limited lab release that may never return.

Rather than relying solely on closed-door testing environments, Leaked Labs observes how formulas perform across diverse routines, climates, and application styles. This real-world performance data informs internal R&D decisions around refinement, iteration, or archival.

In other words: formulas are authored in the lab, and evaluated in the wild.

Some Leaks may evolve through further internal development.

Some may become part of the permanent collection.

Others may remain limited archival releases, preserved as moments of innovation rather than forced into traditional commercialization cycles.

How Leaked Labs Works

Creation: Formulas and concepts are curated and developed by Alexis Androulakis in close collaboration with chemists, artists, and innovation partners, often surfacing materials or technologies that exist in labs but have not yet commercialized.

Leaked Labs' debut release, LEAK 1.0 v1: Amplify Flexi Powder ($34), exemplifies the model. Shape-shifting, water-activated pigment discs, Amplify Flexi Powder challenges the definition of powder itself. Engineered to bend, ripple, activate with water or setting spray, and reform, it delivers everything from a sheer wash to sculpted, high-impact payoff across eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The debut launch, LEAK 1.0 v1: Amplify Flexi Powder, reflects the lab's original breakthrough state.

There is no pan.

Only evolution.

Leaked Labs products will be available exclusively at leakedlabs.com, with early access offered through community sign-ups and select partners.

About Leaked Labs

Leaked Labs is a direct-from-lab beauty platform founded by Alexis Androulakis and Dr. Christina Basias Androulakis of The Lipstick Lesbians. Built to bring beauty breakthroughs into the world sooner, Leaked Labs releases early-stage innovations called Leaks and observes how they perform in real life, allowing formulas to evolve rather than sit unseen in development cycles.

By partnering directly with leading manufacturers and R&D teams around the world, Leaked Labs shortens the path from invention to experience.

For more information, visit leakedlabs.com and follow @LeakedLabs on Instagram and TikTok.

Press inquiries: [email protected]

