From Notation Labs, a next-generation water protection system built to detect leaks early and give homeowners peace of mind.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs, Inc., a leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of LeakSecure™, a groundbreaking leak detection system designed to give homeowners real-time visibility and full control over their water. Built with machine learning and professional-grade hardware, LeakSecure™ offers 24/7 monitoring to help prevent costly damage before it starts.

LeakSecure™ Launches as the New Standard in Smart Leak Detection

With over 14,000 water leak emergencies happening every day in the U.S., and the average insurance claim for water damage exceeding $12,500, the need for smarter, more responsive leak detection has never been greater. LeakSecure™ is designed to meet that need, giving homeowners actionable insights and full control over their water. Unlike some systems that take over and shut things down, LeakSecure™ keeps the homeowner informed, not overridden. It learns your home's unique water patterns and alerts you to irregularities, such as leaks, continuous flow, or unexpected usage, so you can take action on your terms. And with the LeakSecure mobile app, you can monitor your water and receive alerts from anywhere in the world.

Thoughtfully engineered for full-home protection, LeakSecure™ features a 5-sensor array, stainless steel ball valve, and a durable gear motor to deliver precise and reliable leak detection. This professional-grade system continuously monitors the entire home's plumbing and provides critical data to prevent small problems from becoming expensive disasters.

"With LeakSecure™, we're truly giving homeowners something they've never had before – actual control over their water," said Guy Newman, CEO of Notation Labs. "What's surprised us most is the personal feedback. We've had people reach out just to say thank you, telling us things like, 'You saved me $2,000 a year on my homeowners insurance.' In all my years in business, I've never seen this kind of appreciation for a technology solution. That tells me we're doing something that really matters."

As demand for smarter home solutions grows, LeakSecure™ is committed to supporting the professionals who make it all possible. Notation Labs is bringing this technology to market through trusted plumbing partners, offering a wholesale-focused platform that supports expert installation, ongoing monitoring, and integrated service opportunities.

"With insurance providers offering billions in incentives and homeowners actively seeking proactive protection, plumbers have a unique opportunity to lead with technology that delivers real value," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations at Notation Labs. "LeakSecure™ complements the tools they already use. It helps them serve clients better, win new business, and build long-term trust."

LeakSecure™ systems are assembled and quality-checked in the USA and are available now. Homeowners can find a local plumber for installation at leaksecure.com. To learn more or become a plumbing partner, visit the website.

About Notation Labs

Notation Labs designs, engineers, and manufactures smart water solutions to provide high-quality products for homeowners. The company's suite of smart home technologies helps to educate consumers on water conservation in their everyday lives.

Their mission is to help safeguard water and other resources for future generations and improve water conservation efforts through innovations in AI and machine learning technology. The team at Notation Labs believes new water-saving devices born from engineering advancements and Internet of Things innovation should be available, affordable, and accessible to consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.leaksecure.com.

