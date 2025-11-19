LeakSecure™ Rolls Out Major App Upgrade for Smarter Home Water Protection

"We're continually improving everything across LeakSecure to make the system easy to use, fully integrated, and built for real-world protection," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations for LeakSecure. "That means giving homeowners a simple way to safeguard their biggest investment, and giving our plumbing partners transparent, in-app tools that make ongoing service straightforward and effective."

Here's a closer look at the new features:

1. Customizable Control & Reliability

Smart App Control for Leak Prevention: Remotely open or close your main water valve from anywhere in the world for instant peace of mind.

Remotely open or close your main water valve from anywhere in the world for instant peace of mind. Advanced Control Settings: Adjust valve sensitivity to reduce unwanted shutoffs caused by everyday water use while maintaining full leak protection.

Adjust valve sensitivity to reduce unwanted shutoffs caused by everyday water use while maintaining full leak protection. Dark/Light Mode: Switch between modes for optimal visibility of alerts and system status in any lighting environment.

2. Critical Safety & Real-Time Monitoring

Freeze Protection Alerts: Continuous temperature monitoring notifies homeowners before pipes reach freezing levels, helping prevent costly damage.

Continuous temperature monitoring notifies homeowners before pipes reach freezing levels, helping prevent costly damage. TDS Monitoring: Integrated Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) tracking delivers real-time water-quality insights and helps homeowners understand when filters or softeners need maintenance.

3. Enhanced Connectivity & Professional Service Integration

Plumbing Partner Dashboard: Connect your system directly to your installer for proactive service, remote monitoring, and tailored maintenance plans.

Connect your system directly to your installer for proactive service, remote monitoring, and tailored maintenance plans. Bluetooth to Wi-Fi Setup: Rapid Bluetooth onboarding transitions to strong, long-range Wi-Fi for resilient whole-home connectivity.

Rapid Bluetooth onboarding transitions to strong, long-range Wi-Fi for resilient whole-home connectivity. Installer Leak Test: Installers can run diagnostics and validate setup via Bluetooth without needing homeowner Wi-Fi credentials.

Installers can run diagnostics and validate setup via Bluetooth without needing homeowner Wi-Fi credentials. Connected Fixture Integration: The app supports an expanding ecosystem of devices, including water softeners, whole-home filters, pool-fill overrides, and additional connected plumbing assets.

4. Financial Benefits & Household Compatibility

Insurance Documentation: Instantly generate verified proof-of-installation to simplify insurance discounts and reduce annual premiums.

Instantly generate verified proof-of-installation to simplify insurance discounts and reduce annual premiums. Family Sharing: Add multiple household members with customizable permissions and shared visibility into detailed water-usage data for improved awareness and conservation.

Available Now

For Homeowners: Download the updated LeakSecure App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

For Plumbing Professionals: Join the LeakSecure Service Network to turn installations into ongoing service opportunities. Visit the Preferred Installer Partner Hub on the LeakSecure website ( www.leaksecure.com ) for registration and training resources.

About Notation Labs

Notation Labs designs, engineers, and manufactures smart water solutions to provide high-quality products for homeowners. The company's suite of smart home technologies helps to educate consumers on water conservation in their everyday lives.

Their mission is to help safeguard water and other resources for future generations and improve water conservation efforts through innovations in AI and machine learning technology. The team at Notation Labs believes new water-saving devices born from engineering advancements and Internet of Things innovation should be available, affordable, and accessible to consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.leaksecure.com .

