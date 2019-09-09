LeakSmart® Advances Integrations with Control4

LeakSmart is a whole home system that detects and protects from all sources of potential water leaks. Native integration with Control4 ® includes LeakSmart's Cut-In and Snap Valves as well as LeakSmart's reusable water sensors that are placed throughout the home to detect leaks.

"With Control4 smart homes, homeowners have made the investment of unifying their lighting, entertainment, comfort, security and communications for a whole-home solution. However, a devastating leak or flood could destroy that investment in seconds," said Larry Waxman, CEO of Waxman Industries, parent company of LeakSmart. "With LeakSmart, homeowners have peace of mind and confidence that their homes are protected from water damage."

"Water detection is a simple and effective feature that adds peace-of-mind to any smart home. Integrated into a Control4 system, LeakSmart products let homeowners actively protect their home from water damage with smartphone notifications. As part of our diverse product ecosystem, LeakSmart integration is another option for home protection in Control4 systems, suiting homes, MDU, and commercial installations," said Noel Gouff, VP Business & Corporate Development, at SnapAV.

By adding LeakSmart, homeowners can equip their Control4 Smart Home with leak detection and monitor the devices remotely. With Smart Home OS 3, homeowners can even "favorite" their LeakSmart devices for a quick, at-a-glance status providing peace of mind that no unusual moisture levels have been detected.

"LeakSmart is a terrific solution for many Control4 channel partners, especially homebuilders, property managers, and hospitality operators. Unlike disparate smart devices, with LeakSmart, Control4 now has the capability to take action by notifying the appropriate person(s) and also restricting water flow – which significantly reduces the risk of property damage or loss," said Earnest J. Morgan, Head of Global Residential Construction & Hospitality Solutions, SnapAV + Control4.

LeakSmart is the leading leak and flood protection system with more partnerships than any other brand on the market and, in addition to Control4, also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Google Nest, SmartThings and Wink. Home builders and homeowners alike are protected with LeakSmart's five-year manufacturer's warranty when purchased and installed by a professional installer. LeakSmart has received several industry awards, including being named the Automation Device of the Year at CES, the world's largest consumer technology show, by the Consumer Technology Association and CE Pro magazine.

About LeakSmart

LeakSmart is the world's most intelligent and reliable leak and flood protection system for your home. It detects water leaks instantly, automatically shuts off a home's main water supply in five seconds or less to prevent any further damage and notifies homeowners immediately. Developed by a team with over 85 years of plumbing manufacturing experience, LeakSmart allows homeowners to relax knowing that if there's a leak, they've got the best defense against potentially catastrophic water damage. To learn more, visit us at leaksmart.com.

