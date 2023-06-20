Leal Health Becomes Industry's First and Only Single Point of Access to FDA-Approved Treatments and Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients

End-to-End Patient-Centric Solution Connects Patients, Oncologists and Pharmaceutical Industry

Patients Empowered to Digitally Search For, Match With and Share All Relevant, Personalized Treatment Options with Oncologists to Make Best Decision for Their Care

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered treatment decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials, announced today that it has expanded its platform to include FDA-approved cancer treatment decision support, becoming the industry's first and only tool that offers patients seeking the best treatment options a single point of access to all relevant FDA-approved, standard-of-care treatments and clinical trials. Leal's proprietary AI technology platform matches patients with all available treatments based on their unique medical profiles, biomarkers, treatment preferences and more.

"For the first time, Leal is empowering cancer patients to digitally search for and find all relevant, personalized treatment options – whether it's a standard-of-care treatment, clinical trial or combination of the two – to discuss and evaluate alongside their oncologists," said Tzvia Bader, Co-Founder and CEO, Leal Health. "With Leal, patients receive all of their treatment options quickly and clearly so that they can focus on working with their doctors to determine the most effective course of action."

Through leveraging Leal's unique AI solution, patients can not only learn about advanced new treatments available through clinical trials, but they can also learn about how standard-of-care treatments are administered, the typical patient profile for these various therapies, common side effects, how aggressive the treatments are and more – all in easy-to-understand, patient-friendly language. Leal further informs patients by directing them to optional treatments for their consideration.

Ms. Bader added, "In a world where patients are increasingly taking ownership of their care and pharmaceutical companies are working to become more patient-centric, Leal's AI-based advanced treatment decision support platform realizes our vision as being the one-stop resource for cancer patients navigating their treatment journey from start to finish. We have also become the first platform to offer a true end-to-end patient-centric solution that connects patients, oncologists and the pharmaceutical industry to provide unbiased access to cancer treatments for all."

About Leal Health
Leal Health, formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered treatment decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer care. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2020" and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's "2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards." For more information, please visit www.leal.health, and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

