Leal Health Launches First-of-its-Kind, Patient-Centric Program-Level Analytics Platform to Help Pharmaceutical Companies Improve Patient Participation in Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal" or "the Company"), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind program-level analytics platform designed to be integrated with pharmaceutical companies' online clinical trial websites. The platform enables the pharmaceutical industry to develop and execute effective, patient-focused programs, as well as marketing and educational programs for clinical trials to ensure high-quality patient candidates, reduce recruitment timelines and achieve operational efficiencies for a better end-to-end patient experience.

"Traditionally, pharmaceutical companies exploring multiple cancer indications through various clinical trials have operated in silos, failing to capitalize on commonalities inherent across the trial recruitment process that collectively could help each individual trial be successful. Not only does this not work for the pharmaceutical industry, it is equally detrimental for patients seeking to navigate their already difficult cancer journey and find the best treatment options," said Tzvia Bader, Leal Health co-founder and CEO. "Eliminating these silos and better understanding the patient – with actionable data to back it up – is key. For the first time, pharmaceutical companies can reach the right audience with the right message and launch / complete trials in a time- and cost-effective manner with Leal's platform."

The real power of the Leal Health platform has facilitated over 3.5 million treatment matches to date. This, coupled with over 4,000 new cancer patients continuing to join each month, gives pharmaceutical companies real-time patient feedback to:

1- Identify patients who have a high probability of being a clinical trial match

2- Match patients to clinical trials and educate them on all of their options

3- Assess patient enrollment barriers and diversity challenges

4- Understand the effects of where patients live in an effort to ensure that every patient has an equal opportunity to enroll in clinical trials.

All of the learnings derived from the platform ultimately enable pharmaceutical companies to run efficient marketing campaigns, refine their messaging and accelerate current / future clinical trial enrollment.

"Every year, pharmaceutical companies spend millions of marketing dollars to support patient enrollment in clinical trials, only to remain challenged by the limitations of their current tactics. Leal allows pharmaceutical companies to see the entire patient recruitment funnel for direct attribution, as opposed to simply guessing," added Ms. Bader. "Having recently contracted with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world not only serves to validate our offering but also gives us confidence that Leal is providing the industry with much-needed tools to run patient-centric programs in an efficient manner."

About Leal Health

Leal Health , formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer treatment. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ." For more information, please visit www.leal.health , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn .

