Leal Health Launches Next-Generation End-to-End Patient Support Platform Designed to Empower Cancer Patients to Navigate Their Treatment Journeys

Company Unveils Industry's First GenAI Solution for Healthcare Providers and Patients to Increase Access to Care

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care, released today the first-of-its-kind GenAI single point of access technology, allowing healthcare providers (HCPs), caregivers and cancer patients to understand diagnostics and identify personalized treatment options to support the treatment decision process. Leal's technology also includes financial aid, schedule management and other patient support resources, removing barriers to care.

"As the rate of late-stage cancer diagnoses continues to accelerate, patients need more support than ever before. They want to better understand their condition and are searching for treatment options, trying to gain access to treatments and navigating the extensive financial implications of their diagnosis," said Tzvia Bader, Co-Founder and CEO, Leal Health. "Leal's next-generation platform empowers patients and often constrained clinical support teams with a single point of access that accurately and instantaneously addresses these challenges during any point of a patient's treatment journey."

Leal's AI-based patient engagement platform leverages its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) with patented Precise Medical Modeling and machine learning capabilities to:

Read and analyze medical documents, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and biopsy reports

Provide precision treatment options (clinical trials and FDA-approved therapies) based on patients' unique medical conditions

Offer a live GenAI-enabled chat resource to further support, engage and educate patients

Identify financial support options to assist with copays, transportation, childcare and more

Help manage testing schedules to ensure patients are always aware of their upcoming tests

Ms. Bader added, "With our proprietary, longitudinal, real-world data gathered throughout patient journeys, our goal is to simplify the process and eliminate barriers that currently hinder access to lifesaving cancer care. By doing this, we are also accelerating biopharmaceutical companies in their commitment to patient-centric approaches throughout the patient journey."

About Leal Health

Leal Health is a patient-first AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal has helped over 200,000 cancer patients, democratizing access to advanced cancer treatment, empowering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials and increasing access to standard of care therapies. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ." For more information, please visit www.leal.health , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn .

