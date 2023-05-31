Leal Health Launches Proprietary Platform for Oncologists to Obtain Personalized Clinical Trial Matches for Patients

Platform Gives Oncologists Ability to Quickly and Easily Refine Clinical Trial Options by Specifying Cancer Subtypes, Biomarkers and More

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal" or "the Company"), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials, announced today that it has launched a new, proprietary platform for oncologists to quickly identify personalized clinical trial matches for their patients, reducing reliance on unstructured data and expediting patient treatment identification / clinical trial enrollment. The platform is free for oncologists.

Leveraging AI, Leal's technology instantly identifies relevant and available clinical trial options for oncologists to present to their patients in a way that a single doctor does not have the time or resources to do on his or her own. It also allows oncologists to customize clinical trial searches through specifying cancer subtypes, biomarkers and more.

"Traditionally, oncologists have relied on either the major academic centers in the U.S. or on ClinicalTrials.gov to identify potential studies for cancer patient enrollment," said Dr. Leonard Lichtenfeld, Leal advisor and former Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society. "The problem is that these large research hospitals, while highly reputable, do not always have clinical trials that work best for a patient's unique medical and personal needs. Furthermore, community oncologists, who play a crucial role in providing care in communities where specialized cancer centers are less accessible, often do not have relationships with the major centers."

Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder at Leal, continued, "Performing a search on ClinicalTrials.gov also produces an overwhelming number of trial results, which contain confusing, unstructured data. While Leal's advanced technology is connected to ClinicalTrials.gov to ensure that all available treatment options are captured, the platform is simple, straightforward and easy-to-use for oncologists. Not only does it help to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, but the platform also enables oncologists to more effectively collaborate with patients to make the most informed decisions about their care and treatment plans."

Leal is the largest AI pre-screening platform for clinical trials, with a two-minute signup process that enables oncologists to quickly discover the best advanced treatment options available for their patients. Leal has facilitated more than 4 million treatment matches to date, with approximately 20,000 clinical trials and 150,000 cancer patients on its platform. Leal currently supports over 22 cancer types, covering 95 percent of cancers.

About Leal Health
Leal Health, formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer treatment. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2020" and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's "2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards." For more information, please visit www.leal.health, and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

