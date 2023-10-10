Leal Health Presents Poster Highlighting Disparities in Clinical Trial Participation Among Diverse Ethnic Groups

News provided by

Leal Health

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Findings Unveiled at AACR Conference on The Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial / Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or the "Company''), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered treatment decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials, announced today that it presented a poster highlighting disparities in clinical trial participation among diverse ethnic communities at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference on The Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial / Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved.

The poster, titled, "Unveiling disparities in clinical trial participation: Exploring socioeconomic barriers and access to insurance among diverse ethnic groups," was presented by Ritta Jubran, Medical Director at Leal Health, and highlighted data from a multi-ethnic cohort of 4,525 new patient sign-ups in 2023. The study focused on the impact of several socioeconomic factors, such as insurance coverage and patients' willingness to travel to clinical trial locations, to identify obstacles within underserved communities that contribute to patients' underrepresentation in trials.

Key findings from the study include:

  • Non-white patients were more likely to be uninsured compared to white patients.
  • Medicaid exhibited the highest diversity among insurance providers, representing 33 percent of the cohort.
  • Leal's platform draws a diverse range of patients, with 26 percent of users identifying as non-white.
  • Non-white patients showed a preference for shorter travel distances when seeking clinical trials.
    • Fifty percent of non-white patients limited their search radius for clinical trials to 50 miles, compared to 42 percent of white patients.
    • Thirteen percent of non-white patients were willing to travel more than 50 miles, while 22 percent of white patients were open to traveling longer distances.

"Our findings from this study reinforce the urgent need to tackle socioeconomic challenges that prevent greater accessibility and inclusivity in clinical trials, especially for historically underrepresented patient communities," said Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder, Leal Health. "Achieving true, real-world representation in clinical trials is a crucial step toward ensuring equity in healthcare. In fact, last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released guidance for the healthcare industry to enroll more participants from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations into clinical trials. The only way to deliver effective cancer treatments for all patients, regardless of their socioeconomic background or ethnicity, is to remove the barriers that contribute to underrepresentation once and for all."

Ms. Bader added, "Utilizing a platform like Leal, the industry can no longer hide behind its claims that diverse patients are not exposed to — or willing to — enroll in clinical trials. With over 40 percent of the 150,000+ patients in the Leal community who come from diverse ethnic groups, we have the tools and data to help pharma identify the real barriers and help mitigate these issues that will, in turn, improve accessibility and participation of more diverse patient populations in clinical trials."

About Leal Health
Leal Health, formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered treatment decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer care. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2020" and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's "2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards." For more information, please visit www.leal.health, and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Leal Health

Also from this source

Leal Health Presents Poster Highlighting Impact of Patient ECOG Scores on Oncology Clinical Trial Eligibility

Leal Health ("Leal" or "the Company"), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered treatment decision support platform that democratizes patient...

Leal Health Becomes Industry's First and Only Single Point of Access to FDA-Approved Treatments and Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients

Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered treatment decision support platform that democratizes patient...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.