Leal Health Presents Poster Highlighting Strong Correlation Between Education, Engagement and Access to Clinical Trials with Improved Outcomes of Breast Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), formerly known as Trialjectory, a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care, announced today that the Company presented a poster at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held on December 5th-9th, highlighting the critical relationship between education, engagement and access to cancer clinical trials, and improved outcomes of breast cancer patients.

The poster, titled, "Leveraging AI to identify factors influencing access to care and their association with overall survival-a multiracial Breast Cancer cohort," was presented by Dr. Michal Safran, PhD, Medical Director at Leal and lead author of the study. The presentation showcased data from a diverse cohort of 14,509 breast cancer patients, emphasizing the critical relationship between care access factors and overall survival. Notably, the study utilized real-world CDC data to correlate survival, with multiple factors relevant for the identification and enrollment in oncology clinical trials.

Key findings from the study include:

The rate of searches for clinical trials was significantly higher in states with better clinical outcomes compared to states with poorer clinical outcome

Patients from states with higher survival rates demonstrated better awareness of biomarkers, genetic testing results and overall disease knowledge than those residing in states with relatively low overall survival rate

Patients who signed up to Leal from states with the highest survival rates exhibited a notable racial disparity among patients seeking clinical trials, characterized by a significantly higher representation of white patients

Gaps in knowledge about key disease parameters, such as treatment history and genetic testing results were observed for African American patients, irrespective of the relative survival rate of the state they reside in

Patients from lower relative survival states had reduced willingness or ability to travel for clinical trials and a higher proportion of patients without health insurance compared to states with higher relative survival

"It is striking how parameters that we identify as strong barriers for clinical trial enrollment correlate with clinical outcome for breast cancer patients," said Michal Safran, Medical Director, Leal Health. "In order to derive improved patient outcomes, healthcare providers need to not only understand the importance of eliminating disparities in access, but must also embrace inclusivity as a core component of their approach to overall care."

Continued Dr. Safran, "AI-powered platforms such as Leal help to precisely identify barriers to care, empowering healthcare and support organizations to tailor effective solutions to individual patient needs. This, in turn, fosters heightened accessibility to clinical trials, especially within diverse racial and ethnic communities."

Tzvia Bader, CEO of Leal Health, added, "It's evident that education and access are crucial for better patient care. The increase in usage on the Leal platform in states with higher 5-year survival rates points to improved patient awareness about clinical trials in those areas. Moreover, our community's ability to make sense of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) reports via Leal's platform helps broaden the patient's full understanding of all available treatment options. Looking ahead, our goal remains clear: to bridge knowledge gaps, remove access hurdles and democratize cancer care for all patients."

Leal Health , formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials and increase access to standard of care therapies. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ." For more information, please visit www.leal.health , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn .

