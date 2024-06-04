Leal Health to Unveil New Data on Benefits of Digital Health for Bridging Cancer Care Gaps at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Data Will Show How Digital Health Platforms Increase Access to Care for Diverse Patient Populations

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care, announced today that it will unveil new data on the benefits of digital health and AI-powered platforms for bridging cancer care gaps among diverse patient populations at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting .

Leal's two studies, titled, "The Transformative Role of Digital Health Platforms: Bridging Diversity Gaps in Cancer Care in Younger Patient Populations" and "Bridging the Gap: Leveraging AI to Enhance Access to Clinical Trials for Underrepresented and Underserved Populations with Cancer," will be presented as e-publications.

The first study analyzed nearly 35,000 patient profiles on Leal's digital platform, spanning a range of cancer types and encompassing all disease stages. Leal attracted a significantly younger patient base and observed key demographic trends consistent with the broader real-world cancer patient population. The median age of all patients was 60 years old, a notably younger patient population than the age typically seen at diagnosis for the general cancer patient population (66 years old).

Additionally, one-third of users under 40 years old, and over a quarter of users under 60 years old belonged to minority groups. Specifically, a younger African American population represented about 10 percent of the total user base, while it traditionally represents up to 5 percent of patients within the general clinical trial search and recruitment space.

The second study examined data from nearly 40,000 patients and found that, despite access to clinical trials being significantly limited by barriers such as ethnicity, geographic location and disease knowledge, AI-powered platforms enable swift identification and resolution of these barriers for patients. For example, AI platforms allow for the precise identification of underrepresented populations and regions with restricted access to clinical trials, enabling targeted interventions, including tailored education, the establishment of clinical trial sites in areas where these patients reside and other initiatives.

"These results underscore the transformative impact of digital health technologies in addressing the unique needs of younger, more diverse patient populations," said Avital Gaziel, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Leal Health. "Our platform is empowering demographics that are traditionally underrepresented in clinical research and have limited access to precision medicine. and treatment. By bridging these diversity gaps, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and effective cancer treatment experience."

"With pharmaceutical companies focused on developing more patient-centric, diverse clinical trials, AI offers a seamless approach to mitigate disparities and improve access," added Dr. Gaziel. "By doing this, we are enhancing healthcare outcomes for all cancer patient populations."

About Leal Health

Leal Health , formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials and increase access to standard of care therapies. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ." For more information, please visit www.leal.health , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Leal Health