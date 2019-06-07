Leal, the Colombian loyalty startup, raised US $3 million

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Leal is the largest loyalty network in Colombia with more than 450 affiliated brands and more than 1 million registered users.

Within less than 3 years of operation, Leal has managed to raise more than US $5 million from Colombian investors. The last round of investment of US $3 million included the participation of FCP Ventures of EPM (Empresa de servicios públicos de Medellín y Colombia), one of the main financial institutions in the country. After months of fast growth in Colombia, this investment will accelerate Leal's plans to expand in Central America starting with El Salvador and Panama.

Benefits for users and brands

With Leal, users can enjoy all the reward programs of their favorite brands in a single App.

For affiliated brands, Leal changes the way they interact with their customers by providing the technology and data needed to compete in a digital world. By integrating with the POS payment terminals of each point of sale, Leal captures transactional data and turns it into powerful analytics. With Leal, businesses can identify their customers, their frequency of visits and average purchase tickets, as well as the brand perception. All in one single platform. Leal also allows brands to send customized and automatized messages to their customers through SMS or email.

Why Leal?

Thanks to the digital revolution, e-commerce companies know exactly who their customers are, what they buy and what to recommend each time a user visits their website.

However, online transactions in the retail industry in Latin America only represent 1% of total transactions. This means that brands don't have any visibility on 99% of their transactions.

To solve this problem, Leal, an information technology platform was founded. Through rewards programs, Leal allows business owners to know who their customers are, what they buy and what they say about their brands.

Leal in numbers

450+ affiliated brands (1500+ points of sale)

1+ million registered users

15+ different verticals (restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, gas stations, retailers, pet stores, among others) - including clients with a national presence such as Texaco, Buffalo Wings and Lili Pink .

. 13,000+ people trust Leal on a daily basis to help them save money and redeem rewards.

Presence in 170+ cities in Colombia .

. Winner of Startup Colombia competition in 2017.

The Founders

Florence Frech and Camilo Martinez met while they were doing their MBA at Kellogg School of Management. Before that, Florence and Camilo worked in investment banking for several years with a focus on the retail sector.

To download the app in the App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/co/app/leal/id1083234969?mt=8 To download the app in Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kubo.leal

