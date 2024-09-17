Lean AI software tool from AIMdyn, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A small, Santa Barbara based, AI company - AIMdyn, Inc. - just released PyKMD, its general purpose AI software for modeling time series1. A quiet revolution in data- collection has happened and time series data are now ubiquitous. They occur everywhere – e.g. market data, weather data, logistics data, just to name a few. Even spoken and written language can be represented as a time series, where words occur one after another in a timed sequence.

Indeed, the eyes of the world are on the AI advances brought about by large language models (LLM's) such as Chat-GPT. But such advances come at the expense of massive need for computational power, affecting the world's energy use. Training a single AI model can emit over 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is almost five times the lifetime emissions of an average American car2. There are other issues. LLM's learn from written and spoken utterances, building the knowledge base from everything and anything that has been said before. The models have trouble with commenting on previously undescribed events and have no true prediction or reasoning capability. This makes them a less effective tool for time series modeling and prediction.

AIMdyn releases the first easy-to-use software tool for Koopman operator-based AI models of time-series. Post this

AIMdyn has developed an approach that it calls Lean-AI, based on the mathematics resembling that describing the quantum world. Because of this, it computes fast and at low energy expenditure. It can learn from small amounts of data and extrapolate quickly, making a "hypothesis" on how the process is going to evolve. It then contrasts the prediction with newly acquired data to modify the approach if necessary. This enables it to avoid "hallucinations" plaguing the LLM models.

The technology is already in practical use – starting way back in 2006, it was used to detect instabilities in jet engines. It helped reveal the mysteries of oil spread in the 2010 Gulf Oil spill3. It helped devise new forecasting methods for COVID-19 pandemic4. It is even capable of discovering indicators of political unrest5. Mixmode.ai6 licensed it for use in network security, and currently protects massive networked environments.

PyKMD is the first easy-to-use product that bring this technology into the hands of a practitioner in need of tools for time series modeling and prediction. Wrapped into a simple user interface, PyKMD enables fast turnaround times for prototype modeling and prediction using the underlying Koopman operator based Lean-AI methodology.

AIMdyn Inc. is an AI and ML Research company based in Santa Barbara, CA founded in 2003, specializing in generative AI for optimal decision making. From its inception, it pursued generative AI development with predictive capabilities, applied to large societal issues: from damage control for Gulf Oil Spill3 to mapping out the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, where it showed best in class predictive capabilities in the CDC challenge. AIMdyn pursued a large number of projects sponsored by eminent agencies, such as DARPA, ONR, AFOSR, ARO, NIH, as well as collaborated with prominent Universities such as Princeton, Caltech, MIT, Rutgers and UCSB. Its customers included Ford Motor Company, United Technologies Corporation (now part of Raytheon Technologies) and BAE Systems. AIMdyn licensed its technology in network security space to Mixmode.ai.

To learn more about Aimdyn Inc. and its projects, visit www.aimdyn.com

