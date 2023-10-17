LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES AND ANHEUSER BUSCH JOIN FORCES, EXPANDING STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Body and Anheuser Busch Network join forces, expanding statewide distribution of Lean Body protein shakes in North Carolina.

Labrada Nutrition, makers of Lean Body ready-to-drink protein shakes, has partnered with Adams Beverages, a member of the Anheuser Busch direct store delivery network in North Carolina.

The Anheuser Busch network, comprised of independently owned distribution houses, is recognized for its expansive and efficient distribution network.

Lean Body has teamed up with the AB network in North Carolina to expand its distribution reach across numerous counties in the state. This partnership will benefit both consumers and retailers statewide by leveraging the extensive logistical capabilities of each AB house to ensure efficient distribution of Lean Body's protein shakes.

Kevin Kelley, the Non-Alcoholic portfolio manager at Adams Beverages, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Adams Beverages is excited to be partnering with Labrada/Lean Body. Filling a void for RTD protein was a major priority for our portfolio, and we hit the nail on the head. The customer feedback has been positively overwhelming! We look forward to the growth of the brand but more importantly the longevity of an incredible partnership."

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

About Adams Beverages:

Adams Beverages (formerly C.C Bush Distributing) was founded in 1937 in Dothan Alabama, with a mission to distribute high-quality beverages to the people that we serve. Our CEO, Bill Adams, has a saying, "we're in the business of making friends" and we couldn't agree more. We know that when our customers and suppliers are successful, it is a direct reflection of our own success. Adams beverages distributes beer, wine, energy drinks, water, and other non-alcoholic beverages across two states and 49 counties throughout Alabama and North Carolina. One of our goals at Adams Beverages is to create a culture that brings generations of families to work within our organization for years to come. We believe that when you treat people right and when you do the right thing, that success is just around the corner.

