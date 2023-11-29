LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES RATED #1 PROTEIN SHAKE BY FORBES HEALTH

News provided by

LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.

29 Nov, 2023, 16:08 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Body® protein shakes rated #1 by Forbes Health.

Recently, the Forbes Health editorial team published their list of the top-rated protein shakes of 2023. The Forbes team narrowed their selection down to four different protein products, ranking Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body ready-to-drink protein shake in first place. Alongside the editorial team were two accredited nutrition experts and Forbes Health Advisory Board members to help weigh in on the rankings.

Continue Reading

The experts of Forbes Health considered many factors in their judging process including, but not limited to taste, amount of protein and sugar, third-party testing, recommendations, cost of the product, and more.

Jose Antonio, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of the International Society of Sports Nutrition and Forbes Health Advisory Board member, recommends Lean Body and highlights the 22 vitamins and minerals included in the shake while also containing 40 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar.

Lee Labrada, founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition, says "We are honored and proud that our Lean Body protein shakes were selected as the best by Forbes Health. Delicious ice cream taste, 40 grams of the highest quality protein, and zero sugar makes Lean Body a perfect choice for on-the-go nutrition, any time of the day. Lean Body is the number one best-selling protein shake in gyms across America, and is available in convenience stores and grocery stores"

Read full article here: https://www.forbes.com/health/supplements/best-protein-shakes/

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape. The company was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.For more information, visit www.leanbody.com.

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/).

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.

Also from this source

LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES AND ANHEUSER BUSCH JOIN FORCES, EXPANDING STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES AND ANHEUSER BUSCH JOIN FORCES, EXPANDING STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

Lean Body and Anheuser Busch Network join forces, expanding statewide distribution of Lean Body protein shakes in North Carolina. Labrada Nutrition,...

Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces expansion in Florida with Anheuser Busch

Labrada Nutrition has expanded its state-wide operations throughout Florida by aligning with the Anheuser Busch network. The collaboration signifies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.