WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Factor, a Florida-based company that develops unique natural health supplements, recently announced the release of EmpowHER: a potent herbal formula designed to protect women from the dangers of chronic stress.

"EmpowHER was created to address the most common health issues and complaints women have in today's high-stress world," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Lean Factor. "Chronic stress is at the root of most, if not all, these modern problems," says Parker.

Lean Factor Announces EmpowHER the New Stress-Relief Anti-Aging Supplement for Women EmpowHER womens supplement nutrition and supplement fact panel

"If you can resolve the chronic stress issue, you can improve sleep, reduce fatigue, lower anxiety, lose unwanted fat, and even relieve menopausal and PMS problems."

EmpowHER contains a high concentration of adaptogen herbs which numerous studies have shown enable the body to cope with and counteract the dangers of chronic stress while providing many other health benefits.

"When stress is high, the body releases the stress hormone, cortisol. Research shows that cortisol not only lowers immunity, but causes inflammation which is linked to almost every modern disease. High cortisol is also related to many of the common problems women experience, including headaches, depression, low energy, poor sleep, weight gain, hormonal imbalances, and premature aging," says Parker.

Featuring a unique combination of 52 natural herbs, vitamins, minerals, and important nutrients, adaptogen herbs are key ingredients in EmpowHER. Used for thousands of years in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Ayurvedic traditions, the anti-stress and other health benefits of adaptogens have only been recently recognized by Western medicine.

Parker reports there are more primary adaptogen herbs in EmpowHER than in any other women's formula available. These adaptogens include: ashwagandha, panax ginseng, American ginseng, schisandra, shatavari, eleuthero, shilajit, and others.

"EmpowHER is formulated to protect a woman's health from chronic stress in ways no other supplement does," concluded Parker.

For more information about EmpowHER, visit: www.leanfactor.com .

About Lean Factor

Lean Factor is a leading provider of premium wellness products that promote vibrant health and longevity. Many of Lean Factor's unique products contain adaptogenic herbs promoting immunity, stress-reduction, energy, and vitality. For more information, visit www.LeanFactor.com or call 800-818-7115.

Media Contact

Sam Hirschberg

800-818-7115

[email protected]

SOURCE Lean Factor