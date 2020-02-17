Lean Focus' Lean Transformation Academy and Corporate Headquarters Opens its Doors in Madison

"Aside from being centrally located in the U.S. for clients, team members, and class participants who take part in our workshops, we also chose Madison, Wisconsin because it leads the nation statistically in many areas that are exciting to us as a business, including…," he added, "being number one in population concentration of millennial workers in the U.S., second in the country in employment outlook (rated by Manpower), fifth in the nation among the 100 biggest metros for advanced industry input in 2016, Top 10 among best cities for young entrepreneurs in 2018 (according to Inc. Magazine), Top 15 for global cities in per-capita venture capital investment in 2016 (according to The Atlantic). As a native Wisconsinite, I am honored and proud to call Madison, Wisconsin the home for our headquarters. It is an amazing time to be a part of this great community and to take an active part in the rapid economic expansion and thriving start-up culture going on here."

Lean Focus's new Madison headquarters and Lean Transformation Academy will help further its company vision "to build lasting continuous improvement cultures that create strategic advantage for our clients". Lean Focus is now in its fourth year of operation and has built an impressive client list which includes some of the world's most respected brands and several members of the Fortune 1000.

"The Lean Transformation Academy will provide our current and prospective clients another service delivery option aimed at developing the talent within their organizations by making available our proprietary business system tools and processes," Baker said. "In addition to our world-class course curriculum, Lean Transformation Academy participants will have direct, hands-on instruction from former top-level executives of highly-respected, lean pedigreed, Fortune 200 organizations with long track records of outperformance against their peers. If our clients were to build a similar capability on their own, it could take a decade," Baker said. "We help them dramatically accelerate that process."

"The stated mission of The Lean Transformation Academy is 'Develop People, Drive Performance'. People are the true creators of value in an enterprise and we strongly believe that in order to deliver sustainable results over time, organizations must invest in developing human capital," Baker said. "We aspire to partner with clients who share these same beliefs and want to help them to accelerate their results."

"We've experienced significant growth in revenue and headcount in the last two years," said Baker. "Given this explosive growth, we wanted the new headquarters to improve the innovation of our tools & systems, while providing an exceptional state-of-the-art learning experience for our training participants and clients," Baker concluded.

About Lean Focus LLC:

Transforming Businesses for Good | At Lean Focus, we help businesses overcome their biggest challenges by transforming them for the better, and for the long-term. A "who's who" of global leaders in every industry, our clients include some of the world's most respected brands and several members of the Fortune 1000.

Applied with our proven, hands-on approach, the Lean Focus Business System™ utilizes 5 Key Elements—Growth, Lean, Leadership, Foundation, and Guiding Principles—to build the lasting organizational and cultural infrastructure it takes to transform a business for good.

+ Our VISION is to build lasting continuous improvement cultures that create strategic advantage for our clients.

+ Our MISSION is to change old ways of thinking, be fact-based, radically candid, and deeply committed to delivering breakthrough results.

+ Our VALUES are simple and define how we work: Respect Every Individual, Lead With Humility, Gemba Focus, and Set High Expectations.

To learn more about the services and solutions we offer, visit www.leanfocus.com

