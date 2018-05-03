Lean Focus Partners with Chicago-Based Berkshire Hathaway company, Pampered Chef to Establish Lean Focus Business System University

Lean Focus CEO, Damon Baker says..."Our unique partnership with Pampered Chef affords us the opportunity to teach clients the Lean Focus Business System set of tools in a working environment and not just a classroom setting. Participants are able to see lean best practices in action and ask questions to understand more deeply how to successfully take these lessons learned back to their respective companies. Participants are able to observe live, Pampered Chef's success in deploying Strategy Deployment in a co-located Obeya (big room) setting, with dedicated staff, visual management, and problem solving in action."

World-Class Workshops & Training Curriculum

At Lean Focus, the dedicated Training Development staff are always creating new and innovative training workshops and tools. They have over 50 tools & systems available as training options and certifications for your teams in their Lean Focus Business System™ (LBS). Their experienced instructors have all previously held executive-level roles and average over 20 years of hands-on experience delivering results in world-class organizations such as: Danaher, John Deere, and Boeing.

The first sessions at LBSU will be offered June 11-15th and will feature Lean Focus' proprietary workshops on: A3 Problem Solving, Daily Management, and Strategy Deployment. To enroll in upcoming training/workshops or to learn more about Lean Focus Business System University, you can contact Lean Focus at 630.800.8519, info@leanfocusllc.com or visit online at https://leanfocus.com/events

About Lean Focus LLC

We are results-driven Leaders that use our system to help clients capture Growth, Profit, and Working Capital opportunities. Our VISION is to build lasting continuous improvement cultures that create strategic advantage for our clients. Lean Focus is committed to helping our clients accelerate value creation through the adoption of our Lean Focus Business System. A "who's who" of global leaders in every industry, our clients include some of the world's most respected brands and several members of the Fortune 1000. Our engagements deliver between 5:1 to 12:1 ROI.

Contact:

April Lee

Managing Director

Lean Focus LLC

Phone: 630.800.8519

Email: info@leanfocusllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lean-focus-partners-with-chicago-based-berkshire-hathaway-company-pampered-chef-to-establish-lean-focus-business-system-university-300642555.html

SOURCE Lean Focus LLC

Related Links

http://www.leanfocus.com

