Lean Human Capital by HealthcareSource Announces 2021 Elite Honor Roll

Talent acquisition teams at the following healthcare organizations have been named the recipients and nominees of the following Elite Honor Roll Award:

2021 Elite Honor Roll Organization

AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North and South Regions, West Florida Division, Multistate Division – MID America, Southwest and Southeast Regions

Advocate Aurora Health

Houston Methodist

Scripps Health

2021 Elite Honor Roll Organization Nominees

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Trinity Health, Midwest Region – Mount Carmel Health System

Wentworth Douglass Hospital

Lean Human Capital evaluates and selects the Elite Honor Roll Organization winners based on the following criteria:

Overall performance in the Lean Human Capital 20 Key Recruitment Metrics Performance Index, a combination of key metrics from four critical performance dimensions: Responsiveness, process efficiency, productivity and quality of hire

Overall performance in Lean Human Capital's Voice-of-the-Customer Survey Assessments (Hiring manager, new hire and non-hired applicant)

Ability to utilize a performance scorecard to manage their business and build a culture using data and facts

Demonstration of a strong commitment to continuous improvement and lifelong learning

Implementation of innovative solutions to improve key metrics and drive cost savings for their organizations

In addition, Lean Human Capital recognized the following healthcare recruitment teams with Raving Fan Awards for excellence in talent acquisition based on hiring manager and candidate experience Voice-of-the-Customer Assessments. The 2021 winners are:

2021 Raving Fan Award – Hiring Manager

AdventHealth, Central Florida North Region

AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region

CentraCare Health

North Kansas City Hospital

Scripps Health

2021 Raving Fan Award – Candidate Experience

Adena Health

Adventist Health

Hartford HealthCare

Trinity Health, West Region – Saint Agnes Medical Center

Wellstar Health System

Lean Human Capital Raving Fan Award winners are selected based on the following criteria:

Hiring Manager Raving Fan Award: Overall score in top decile across survey dimensions: Understanding, communication, care, satisfaction and quality of hire

Candidate Experience Raving Fan Award: Overall score in top decile across survey dimensions: Career website, HR/recruitment, hiring manager, service/support in hiring process and onboarding

Demonstration of a strong commitment to using Voice-of-the-Customer (VOC) Assessments for implementation of continuous improvement initiatives

Participation in at least one VOC assessment within the past 12 months

Sustained improvement in performance during the past 12 months

"This past year was and still remains incredibly challenging for many healthcare recruitment teams across the country, but despite those challenges these organizations have risen to the top, performing at an elite level compared to the industry", said Lean Human Capital Managing Director Carla Gold. "They demonstrated consistency with best practice strategies, have a strong commitment to continuous improvement, and implemented innovative solutions to improve key metrics and outcomes while pivoting to meet the changing needs of their health systems. We are thrilled to recognize these elite performers."

Advocate Aurora Health is a 2-time Elite Honor Roll Organization winner. "We are absolutely thrilled to say we are an award-winning recruitment team", said System Vice President, Talent Acquisition Naomi Dolohanty. "This recognition is significant for multiple reasons, but key is using data and the LHC benchmarks to identify gaps and innovative solutions, and then implement improvement initiatives with LHC as our strategic partner has helped drive us to achieve greater success for all our customers: hiring leaders, candidates and our patients."

In our final award category, we are excited to announce the Elite Honor Roll recognizing individual recruiters and sourcers for their outstanding performance and contributions to their respective organizations:

2021 Elite Honor Roll Recruiters

Jennifer Wagner – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Stephanie Mosconi – AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region

– AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region Leigh Freeman – AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region

– AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region Stacy Lind – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Ehrin Bitsko – AdventHealth, West Florida Region

– AdventHealth, West Florida Region George Premkumar – Duke University Health System

– Health System Tonya Globlek – Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System

Kristen Larson – Sanford Health

– Sanford Health Brooke Wallace – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Oliver Aitken – AdventHealth, West Florida Region

– AdventHealth, West Florida Region Kristyn Gibson – Trinity Health St. Peter's Health Partners

– Trinity Health St. Peter's Health Partners Amber Morrow – AdventHealth, West Florida Region

– AdventHealth, West Florida Region Mari Harrell – AdventHealth,Multistate Mid-America Region

– AdventHealth,Multistate Mid-America Region Steve Muttai – Duke University Health System

– Health System Lynn Booker – Vanderbilt Health

– Vanderbilt Health Lakenia Boone – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Michele Westfahl – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Joslyn Ballingall – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Alicia Perry – AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region

– AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region Leslie S Rand – Wellstar Health System

Sheila Perez – AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region

– AdventHealth, Central Florida South Region Audria Franklin – Vanderbilt Health

– Vanderbilt Health Hannah Trost – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Amber Bates – Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System

– Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System Callie Anderson – AdventHealth, Multistate Mid-America Region

– AdventHealth, Multistate Mid-America Region Racquel Russell – AdventHealth Care Centers

– AdventHealth Care Centers Melissa Francis-Dunstan – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Leila Sheykhsoltan – Scripps Health

Rodney D. Sharp – Vanderbilt Health

– Vanderbilt Health Angela Flannigan – CentraCare Health

– CentraCare Health Kelly Wethington – Vanderbilt Health

– Vanderbilt Health Janise Sanders – Arkansas Children's Hospital

– Arkansas Children's Hospital Maria Lang – CentraCare Health

– CentraCare Health Kristine Wallek – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Michael Boyd – Mass General Brigham

– Mass General Brigham Nancy Bielinski – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Tammy Sanquist – CentraCare Health

– CentraCare Health Gayln Amason – AdventHealt, Multistate Southwest Region

– AdventHealt, Multistate Southwest Region Tara Willems – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Kelly Englebert – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Emily Henning – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Ashley Kasten – Advocate Aurora Health

– Advocate Aurora Health Angela Fisher – Trinity Health, Saint Alphonsus Health System

– Trinity Health, Saint Alphonsus Health System Krystine Noble – Trinity Health, West Michigan Mercy Health

– Trinity Health, West Michigan Mercy Health John McNinnie – University of Maryland Medical System

Medical System Cynthia Young – Trinity Health, St. Joseph's Health

2021 Elite Honor Roll Sourcers

Mikinzi Harpenau – Trinity Health, Saint Joseph Health System

Adrianna Arvia – Hospital Sisters Health System

– Hospital Sisters Health System Alyson Tata – AdventHealth

– AdventHealth Cody Newmarch – Sutter Health

– Sutter Health Kathy Bray – Hospital Sisters Health System

– Hospital Sisters Health System Karen Blevins – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Monica Firmin – HonorHealth

– HonorHealth Gail Smith – Wellstar Health System

– Wellstar Health System Jenna Diorio – Mass General Brigham

– Mass General Brigham Bryan Wheeler – Sanford Health

– Sanford Health Tyler Page – Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System

– Trinity Health, Mount Carmel Health System Chris Vogel – AdventHealth

"This is the fifth year we have recognized top performing recruiters and sourcers and the competition was incredibly steep" Gold said. "These 58 individuals were nominated by senior management and represent the top 4% of healthcare recruitment professionals within our Lean Human Capital Recruitx Community. Their level of performance as strategic advisors, marketers, influencers and innovators in an unpredictable year was impressive, along with their average hiring manager voice-of-the-customer score of 6.69 (7.00-point scale). We are excited to be able to recognize them for all they do as talent professionals for their organizations."

HealthcareSource congratulates all Elite Honor Roll winners on their accomplishments.

