Lean Into PROVE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROVE Holdings, LLC is redefining case management in the personal injury care business with its focus on strong partnerships, a patient centric approach, time-saving technology and customized financing options.

The aftermath of an accident can be financially devastating for a family. PROVE works with law firms and medical care providers to ensure victims receive quality treatment quickly without financial burden. The company removes the legwork, paperwork and uncertainty from the personal injury equation for its clients.

Formerly known as MedCare Solutions, with headquarters in Las Vegas, PROVE is building on its history of financing over $100 million in medical lien transactions and twenty-two years of handling personal injury treatments and settlements for law firms and medical providers enabling patients to enjoy better health care outcomes.

"Our new name reflects the trust and credibility we have with our partners. We are consistently proving our ability to remove the headaches associated with personal injury cases while enabling medical providers to more efficiently collaborate with attorneys to build better cases," said Rob Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PROVE.

The company's expert knowledge of personal injury claims, technology platforms and flexible medical lien financing options has made the company a reliable choice in the industry.

"Time and time again we see law firms and medical providers struggling to efficiently and effectively serve personal injury clients due to lack of resources. Not only do we understand the complexities of back-office operations, but we also support it through the implementation of technology that leads to better patient outcomes. Our best-in-class tools keep all parties involved in a claim and updated throughout the process in real time. As a result, we can focus on getting injured patients the care they need when they need it," said Rob Johnson, CEO.

Additionally, PROVE has the financial fortitude to ensure treatment and reimbursement happen quickly and unique claims can be considered and accommodated where appropriate.

"PROVE has surpassed our expectations! Not only do they help us take care of our clients, but their personal touch and willingness to go the extra mile helps our clients get top notch service at an affordable price, while allowing them the peace and dignity they need to heal," says Raquel S., Atlanta Personal Injury Law Firm.

PROVE is excited to deliver quality service to legal firms and medical care providers under its new name while remaining on the forefront of innovative trends in the industry.

