Lean Kanban Announces Beta Release of Kanban Maturity Model (KMM)

The complete details of the Kanban Maturity Model have been released in the book, "Kanban Maturity Model: Evolving Fit-for-Purpose Organizations" by David J Anderson and Teodora Bozheva.

"This seven-level model offers a considerable advance and innovation over previous organizational maturity models, while maintaining continuity with models that have preceded it," said David J. Anderson, co-author of the Kanban Maturity Model and chairman of Lean Kanban. "We believe the Kanban Maturity Model will better serve the pursuit of excellence in product development and service delivery and encourage behavior for adaptability and long-term survival of businesses," said Anderson.

David J. Anderson and Teodora Bozheva, a Lean Kanban Accredited Kanban Trainer and CMMI consultant, developed the Kanban Maturity Model after studying a decade of Kanban implementations from start-ups to enterprise organizations across five continents and nearly 30 industries. Based on observed Kanban patterns and practices, the Kanban Maturity Model addresses where an organization is within its improvement plan and provides resources for effective improvements that last and enable an organization to continue to evolve and fulfill the requirements to be fit for purpose. The KMM emphasizes business outcomes and seeks to identify gaps, which can lead to an evolutionary improvement plan.

"If you are truly motivated to make long-lasting evolutionary changes in your business and survive forthcoming disruptions in your industry, this model will serve as the guide to achieve these outcomes," said Joey Spooner, Kanban coach and trainer, TriTech Enterprise Systems, Inc. "Whether you're starting off with a general understanding of maturity with the Kanban Method or attempting to advance your organization's maturity to a higher level, this model should serve as a great guide and reference on your journey."

To learn more about the Kanban Maturity Model or the Kanban Maturity Model book, visit: http://leankanban.com/kmm

About Lean Kanban

Lean Kanban (www.leankanban.com) is a global leader in the Kanban Method. The Kanban Method provides the proven practices and approaches to address the constant challenges inherent in managing knowledge work. It enables IT, financial services, insurance and global organizations to be more collaborative, unified and productive in the face of growing competitive pressures and organizational chaos. Lean Kanban uniquely blends expertise, platforms, communities, conferences, and world-class coaching and training to enable enterprise Kanban development. Twitter: @LeanKanban

