Lean Kanban Announces Name Change to Kanban University

SEATTLE and BILBAO, Spain, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Kanban, (kanban.university), the global leader in the Kanban Method, today announced the company's name change to Kanban University. The name change is being driven by the global expansion of our organization and increased adoption of the Kanban Method. The Kanban Method teaches organizations how to understand, visualize and measure systems of work to continually improve and consistently deliver results. The Kanban Method provides a set of proven practices and approaches that scale from individuals to the enterprise.

"The adoption of the Kanban Method along with tools and training has increased 50 percent in the past year," said David J. Anderson, Chairman and Founder of Kanban University. "After a successful beta program, we recently released the Kanban Maturity Model. This is a major step for the Kanban Method as it codifies much of what have learned during the past decade of helping organizations improve their delivery of knowledge work," said Anderson.

The Kanban Maturity Model (KMM) is based on experience with Kanban collected during 10+ years by firms small to extremely large. It is designed to help eliminate the two failure modes in Kanban implementations: overreaching causing an aborted start, and false summit plateaus causing failure to realize full benefit.The demand for Kanban training, services and tools is accelerating at an unprecedented rate as organizations across the globe are discovering how Kanban enables improved predictability and continuous improvement. Kanban University will now provide Certified Training on the Kanban Method through its licensed network of nearly 250 trainers in nearly 50 countries and 12 different languages.

Key benefits for organizations who adopt the Kanban Method include:

Increased transparency and collaboration in teams

Reduced overburdening between people and teams

Effective risk management

Increased delivery of products and services that meet and exceed customer expectations

Improved coordination of interdependent teams and shared resources

Enhanced understanding of the cultural values that enable a successful organizational transformation

"Kanban helped Vanguard FinTech operate in a lean model, and accelerate delivered value more so than with using just Scrum or traditional project management methods," Christopher Sicilia, Principal, Head of Technology and Project Management at Vanguard Finance Technology. "Our teams are now starting less work before WIP is finished and the productivity and morale of each team has increased," said Sicilia.

Kanban University and the David J Anderson School of Management will continue to work alongside one another to deliver foundational and advanced courses. Working collaboratively, Kanban University and the David J Anderson School of Management have centers in Seattle and Bilbao, Spain. The school of management also provides the opportunity to explore areas of management that go beyond the Kanban Method.

