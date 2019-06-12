Lean Kanban Announces Release of Kanban Maturity Model

SEATTLE and BILBAO, Spain, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Kanban, ( leankanban.com ), the global leader in the Kanban Method, today announced the release of the Kanban Maturity Model. The Kanban Maturity Model (KMM), for the first time maps specific Kanban practices and cultural values to observable business outcomes using seven levels of organizational maturity. The Kanban Maturity Model (KMM) is a powerful new tool for coaches and consultants advising medium and large enterprises on transformation and improvement using the Kanban Method. The KMM describes an improvement roadmap and concrete actions that enable organizations to achieve fitness-for-purpose and exceptional business agility.

"Global enterprises are looking to improve their outcomes and the predictability of their results in order to exceed clients and customers expectations," said David J. Anderson, co-author of the Kanban Maturity Model and chairman of Lean Kanban. "The Kanban Maturity Model helps organizations of all sizes, but in particular enterprises by providing a roadmap to build a better, more fit for purpose organization," said Anderson.

David J. Anderson and Teodora Bozheva, a Lean Kanban Accredited Kanban Trainer, developed the Kanban Maturity Model after studying a decade of Kanban implementations from start-ups to enterprise organizations across five continents and nearly 30 industries. Based on observed Kanban patterns and practices, the Kanban Maturity Model addresses where an organization is within its improvement plan and provides resources for effective improvements that last and enable an organization to continue to evolve and fulfill the requirements to be fit for purpose. The model codifies real-world examples observed in companies during a period of 12 years. The KMM emphasizes business outcomes and seeks to identify gaps, which can lead to an evolutionary improvement plan.

The KMM is designed to overcome the two common failure modes with Kanban and Agile adoption: overreaching by attempting advance practices too early; plateauing with partial results leaving significant opportunities unrealized. In addition, The KMM maturity levels enables coaches and managers to assess their readiness for Agile practice adoption and choose appropriate practices suitable to take them to the next level.

Enterprise organizations adopting the model have experienced:

- Improved outcomes related to productivity, customer satisfaction and profitability

- Ability to predict outcomes of projects at scale

- Increased efficiency and a mindset of continuous improvement

To learn more about the Kanban Maturity Model or the Kanban Maturity Model book, visit: www.kanbanmaturitymodel.com

