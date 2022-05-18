Lean Solutions Group Expands to Manila

Lean Solutions Group's expansion to Manila, Philippines, provides clients with 24/7 services. Tweet this

The company is projected to grow its workforce of 7,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of the year, which will largely be fueled by talent acquisition in the Philippines and Guatemala. Lean Solutions Group boasts a 97 percent retention rate, providing clients with dependable, long-term team support.

While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings for other sectors including retail, hospitality, and healthcare.

The Philippines is one of the top outsourcing locations in the world with a workforce of 49 million. According to the country's Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Philippines generates 800,000 graduates annually, with 30 percent coming from the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field.

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 7,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

