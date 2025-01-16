Lean Solutions Group Launches the Lean Ambassador Program for Growth in Transportation and Logistics Industries and Expansion into New Markets

Lean Solutions Group incentivizes Ambassadors through referral program to introduce their network to best-in-class global service solutions

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leading provider of strategic support services for the transportation, logistics, and retail industries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever ambassador program. Over the years, LSG has built strong, trusted partnerships with industry leaders and clients, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value. Now, with the Lean Ambassador Program, LSG is offering an exciting opportunity for professionals and organizations to earn significant referral incentives by introducing clients to LSG's comprehensive solutions.

Through participation in the program, ambassadors can earn substantial rewards per qualifying client, with no cap on potential earnings. Ambassadors can tap into their networks to provide their contacts with access to top-tier service solutions, earning revenue incentives for each new client who signs with LSG. New clients benefit from tech enabled and customized service solutions which allow companies to improve speed to market, enhance quality and reduce expenditures while allowing them to focus on strategic priorities.

"We have a unique opportunity to reach a new set of organizations and provide them with same time-zone solutions that help cut costs, bring on top global talent, and enable faster growth," said Leo Ospina, Director of Business Development and Growth for Lean Solutions Group. "We've found that organizations new to nearshoring often aren't aware this solution exists, and learning about the benefits from a trusted source who has had personal success is often just the right introduction."

The program will build on the company's decade of expertise to deliver best-in-class solutions. Recently, LSG expanded its global services to serve the food and beverage, financial services, and insurance industries and expects the ambassador program to drive continued growth in these sectors. Additionally, LSG will target organizations in need of customer experience solutions to meet evolving client needs.

As the leading provider, Lean Solutions hopes to achieve this by attracting professionals from these respective industries who have built networks of stakeholders that are helping to cut costs while scaling their businesses.

"Lean Solutions Group is looking for experienced professionals who are interested in becoming Lean Ambassadors," continued Ospina. "By joining our referral program, participants will unlock a lucrative opportunity to earn commissions as they connect companies with our services."

To learn more about the Lean Ambassador Program or Lean Solutions products and services, visit https://ambassador.leangroup.com/.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, with operations at seven offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 600 U.S.-based companies, the advanced service offerings of Lean Solutions Group include back-office operations, sales and sales support, marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO), all enabled by an integrated technology approach. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and economics, Lean Solutions Group provides proven client solutions to grow their business, lower operational costs, improve quality and insights. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

