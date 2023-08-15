Lean Solutions Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

News provided by

Lean Solutions Group

15 Aug, 2023, 07:15 ET

The nearshore and offshore company makes prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year 

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, announced today it has been named to Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. For the 2023 list, Lean Solutions Group is ranked at No. 598, with a growth rate of 981 percent.

Continue Reading

"This is the fifth consecutive year the sought-after award has recognized our remarkable revenue growth," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder at Lean Solutions Group. "Our company's growth is a direct result of our employees' outstanding work and the value we bring to our clients. This award recognizes entrepreneurial success, and we are honored earn this recognition once again." 

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. 

Lean Solution Group marked its 10th anniversary milestone in 2022. The company has partnered with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, and expanded service offerings to include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services. The company is quickly approaching a global workforce of 10,000 employees across Latin America, Philippines, and the United States. 

While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings to include warehouse and distribution, while also supporting other sectors including retail, manufacturing, SAAS, hospitality, and healthcare. 

About Lean Solutions Group 

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

Media contact:
Scott Tims
stims@piercom.com

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group

Also from this source

Lean Solutions Group's Rapid Growth Includes Customer-focused Product and Service Innovations

Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Chris Strammiello as Chief Revenue Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.