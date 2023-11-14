Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Jeff Aldaz as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Lean Solutions Group

14 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce Jeff Aldaz has joined as its chief operating officer. Aldaz brings more than 20 years of experience in global operations, global business services, project management, and business process improvement to his new role.

Continue Reading
Jeff Aldaz
Jeff Aldaz

"As a strong leader with a proven track record of planning, executing, and governing operational activities in global environments, I look forward to my new role as chief operating officer at Lean Solutions Group," Aldaz said. "I am committed to delivering sustainable efficiency and results at Lean while also cultivating a deep understanding of Lean's clients' needs and processes."

Prior to his position with Lean Solutions Group, Aldaz was the senior vice president of Global Business Services at Alorica and previously held senior leadership positions at Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, and Mi Pueblo Foods.

A certified Master Black Belt in Six Sigma, Aldaz has vast experience leading high-performing teams in Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe. He has also managed projects and operations in more than 40 countries.

"Jeff's global expertise in optimizing operations, liaising with stakeholders, and building results-driven teams is a winning combination for Lean Solutions Group," said Robert Cadena, CEO. "We are excited to have Jeff on the team, and look forward to the strategic impact he will have at LSG."

Aldaz has a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations & Production Management from the University of California, Riverside.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provides, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

Contact: 
Gena Mann
[email protected]
214-507-3167

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group

Also from this source

Lean Solutions Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

Lean Solutions Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, announced today it has been named to Inc. Magazine's esteemed ...
Lean Solutions Group's Rapid Growth Includes Customer-focused Product and Service Innovations

Lean Solutions Group's Rapid Growth Includes Customer-focused Product and Service Innovations

Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, continues to gain momentum by adding new customers and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.