"Lean" Strengthens Saudi Arabia's Presence in Global Digital Health and Precision Medicine Ecosystems

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reflects Saudi Arabia's growing role in shaping the future of data- and AI-driven healthcare, Lean Business Services, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specializing in digital health solutions, has become the first Saudi entity to join the National Initiatives Forum (NIF) of the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's advancement in genomics, digital health, and precision medicine.

The forum brings together leading national programs and international initiatives focused on genomics and digital health, working to advance global standards and governance frameworks related to health and genomic data. This includes areas such as interoperability, data governance, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence and advanced health technologies.

Recognized as one of the world's leading collaborative organizations in genomics and health, GA4GH works to develop best practices and international standards for health and genomic data, helping accelerate scientific innovation, support advanced healthcare research, and enable the future of precision medicine.

The milestone reflects Saudi Arabia's continued progress in digital health transformation and healthcare innovation, aligned with the Kingdom's broader ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 to position itself as a global hub for advanced technologies, research, biotechnology, and innovation.

As a key enabler of Saudi Arabia's digital health ecosystem, Lean develops and operates national digital health platforms that support interoperability and health data integration across the sector. The company also continues to advance the digital infrastructure needed to support healthcare AI applications, genomics, and precision medicine initiatives, helping enable more connected, proactive, and data-driven models of care in line with international best practices.

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Mohanned AlRasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services, said:

"This membership reflects Saudi Arabia's growing role in building advanced digital health ecosystems that strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global contributor to the future of healthcare, in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. At Lean, we remain focused on advancing the national digital health infrastructure, strengthening health data integration, and developing digital enablers that support healthcare innovation and AI applications, contributing to a more efficient healthcare ecosystem and improved quality of life.

The membership also provides valuable opportunities to engage with leading international organizations and experts, while benefiting from global best practices in interoperability, data governance, and healthcare innovation in support of the PIF's vision for an innovation-driven economy powered by future technologies."

Through this membership, Lean will engage with international experts and organizations, contribute to discussions around global health and genomic standards, and explore emerging best practices in health data, governance, and innovation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982399/Lean_Business_Services_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lean Business Services