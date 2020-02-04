LeanData and Sales Hacker Release Findings from World's Largest Survey of Sales and Marketing Leaders on the State of Revenue Operations

According to SiriusDecisions, organizations with well-aligned revenue engines grow faster and more profitably than their peers. Revenue Operations (RevOps) is being hailed as breakthrough approach to eliminating the silos in the B2B revenue engine between sales, marketing and customer success by uniting the operations teams supporting them into one group dedicated to maximizing revenue and performance holistically across the revenue chain.

This year's survey, comparing responses to "The State of Revenue Operations 2018" study from LeanData and Sales Hacker, revealed a sharp rise in RevOps adoption. Within one year, companies reporting a dedicated RevOps group surged from 20% to 31% – a 55% year-over-year increase. And those who are actively building a RevOps function jumped from 15% to 27% – an 80% year-over-year increase.

Other key findings:

Regardless of company size or industry, more than three-quarters of those polled (78%) said consistent revenue growth is a challenge for their organization.

Nearly all respondents agreed: fixing the broken buyer's journey is critical for revenue growth. Specifically, 95% said the ability to deliver a consistent and seamless customer experience (pre and post sale) is becoming a key competitive differentiator – and critical revenue driver – for B2B companies.

The majority of respondents (84%) agree that sales, marketing and customer success share ownership for revenue growth. However, 37% disagree these go-to-market functions are optimally aligned at their companies to maximize revenue-growth potential.

When respondents were asked to rate the level of alignment in their revenue engines across six areas, data emerged with the lowest score (5.7 out of 10). Specifically, these respondents indicated their lack of "high-quality and accessible data across the revenue chain supporting consistent and interdependent planning, execution and measurement."

Amongst those polled who have not already moved to Revenue Operations, the majority (57%) say their companies are either moving to this model or will at some point in the future.

"We believe Revenue Operations is a natural evolution for operations as these functions coalesce into a strategic group with a singular focus on driving revenue. It's about breaking down the barriers between sales and marketing, and aligning operations more holistically across the revenue chain to power growth," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Our new study spotlights this shift to RevOps is well underway with the vast majority of B2B organizations. For operations professionals on the front lines of this exciting change, we hope this study is helpful to you on your own personal and professional journeys."

LeanData and Sales Hacker conducted the first "State of Revenue Operations" research study in 2018. To advance the market's awareness and understanding of this important business trend, the companies conducted a more extensive follow-up study in 2019.

"Revenue Operations is more than a trend, it is a movement of B2B organizations to eliminate the silos between sales, marketing, and customer success to more effectively drive growth," said Max Altschuler, CEO of Sales Hacker and vice president of marketing at Outreach. "In the past year, we've seen RevOps catapult from a concept to a reality for 55 percent more B2B organizations. It's clear RevOps is B2B's new paradigm for growth."

About the Study

LeanData and Sales Hacker conducted an online survey in Q4 2019 which captured responses from 2,462 individuals. Respondents were largely Sales (52%) and Marketing (19%) professionals. The companies they represented were predominantly in the Software & Services space (64%) and with 1,000 or fewer employees (83%).

To download the report, please click here.

Please join a Webinar on Feb 13th at 11 am PT for a live discussion on the report's key findings. Craig Rosenberg, Chief Analyst at TOPO will moderate the discussion with Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData and Marcus Bening, VP Revenue Operations at Outreach. To register, please click here.

