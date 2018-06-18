LeanData Announces 3rd Annual Ops-Stars Conference

With the theme of "Follow the Money" Ops-Stars attendees can discover the technology, trends, and people who are shaping the future of Revenue Operations. The two-day jam-packed event features a variety of general session keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops on hot topics such as ABM, AI's growing impact on integrated sales and marketing tech stacks, sales and marketing planning strategies, scaling operations to accelerate revenue growth, and more.

At Op-Stars, attendees can:

Hear keynotes from industry executives on what matters most in Revenue Operations today, and what's coming next

Meet face-to-face with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities

Network with LeanData's partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other Sales and Marketing movers and shakers -- a "who's who" in digital business

Learn from industry best practices, and case studies and workshops

Over two days, September 25-26th, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading executives, influential thought leaders, and esteemed peers about best practices to help them accelerate time to revenue and grow ROI for their respective organizations.

"We created Ops-Stars with a vision to empower operations professionals, who are the unsung heroes, within their companies, with best practices and thought leadership content on how to connect data to the right people to accelerate time to revenue," said Evan Liang, chief executive officer, co-founder, LeanData. "Ops-Stars 2018 will over-deliver on that commitment. We are thrilled to open registration and to announce our incredible keynotes for Ops-Stars 2018. We look forward to seeing everyone at the San Francisco Mint on September 25-26th."

Ops-Stars attendees will have the opportunity to attend over 25 breakout sessions and keynotes over the two-day event. Keynote sessions that will take place throughout the conference include:

"Over the years, Ops-Stars has become the de-facto conference for Operations leaders. It's only fitting that this year's theme 'Follow the Money' will take place at the historic San Francisco Mint venue and will host the best and brightest in the Operations industry. Attendees can expect an elevated conference, featuring influential thought leaders and Operations leaders from the biggest brands in the B2B space," said Karen Steele, chief marketing officer, LeanData. "Ops-Stars 2018 will empower the current generation of operations professionals to become the next generation of business executives."

