LeanData Announces Winners of the 2020 OpsStars Awards

"Operations has always been the backbone of go-to-market strategy, execution and ultimately revenue growth," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "But the events of this year, which transformed entire market segments and changed how most B2B companies go to market, have especially spotlighted just how strategic and mission-critical to success this group of professionals has become to the B2B revenue process. Congratulations to all those who shared their impressive stories this year."

The OpsStars Awards are an extension of the global OpsStars community and annual conference. Now in its fifth year, the OpsStars event brings together thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders into one place for sharing best practices, career development and networking. This year's virtual OpsStars 2020 event will take place on Oct 20-21.

Winners of the 2020 OpsStars Awards are:

Most Scalable Lead Management Program of the Year

Winner: Zoom

Lead Management Program Transformation of the Year

Winner: Amplify Education

Most Cutting-Edge Ops Program of the Year

Winner: Anaplan

Highest ROI Program of the Year

Winner: Cybrary

Go-to-Market Agility Powered by Operational Excellence

Winner: Duo Security

Most Impactful Analytics Program of the Year

Winner: Eightfold

ABM Program of the Year

Winner: LinkedIn

OpsStar of the Year

Winner: Kimberly Galitz, Marketing Operations Manager, Bandwidth

To view the complete list of finalists and winners of the 2020 OpsStars Awards, please visit https://www.ops-stars.com/awards/

