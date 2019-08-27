LeanData Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next-Level Growth

"At this strategic point in our company's evolution, we're excited to welcome Steve to our leadership team," said Evan Liang, LeanData CEO. "Steve brings a wealth of experience with fast-growing B2B SaaS businesses like ours, including the development of world-class sales teams and expansion into strategic markets such as the enterprise."

Most recently, De Marco served as Chief Revenue Officer at Conga and Senior Vice President of Sales at Malwarebytes. Prior to that, he spent 12 years leading Xactly's global sales, alliances and business development teams, scaling the organization from pre-revenue to over $100 million, leading to a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners.

In 2018, LeanData experienced record growth, achieving 2X year-over-year revenue growth, expanding its customer base to 500+ enterprises, and deepening its executive bench with the appointments of Rachael McBrearty, Chief Customer Officer and Larry Cheng, Senior Vice President Finance. This year, the company raised new capital with a Series C round of funding and launched the world's first Revenue Operations platform.

"This is an exciting time to join LeanData, with a tremendous opportunity to extend the company's leadership position in the emerging Revenue Operations market," said De Marco. "As a former customer of LeanData's solutions, I know the value we deliver in helping companies orchestrate and align data, people and processes across the revenue chain. I look forward to scaling our sales and alliances organizations to support LeanData's next stage of growth and further strengthening the value we deliver to customers."

LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Ops platform enabling high-growth B2B companies to improve the buyer experience and accelerate time to revenue. As the leader in Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing solutions, LeanData stands at the center of CRM, connecting the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. For more information, visit www.leandatainc.com .

