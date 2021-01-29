LeanData Closes Eighth-Consecutive Year of Record Business Performance

"While this past year tested the mettle of B2B companies, it also spotlighted the mission-critical role LeanData plays in the revenue tech stack," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Our team worked closely with many of our customers during the COVID-19 crisis, and we were proud to be a strategic partner supporting their go-to-market agility and growth during this challenging time. We're proud of the validation from market analysts and users alike that LeanData is the clear leader in our fast-emerging category, and look forward to working with our customers to partner in their success in 2021."