LeanData Empowers Enterprises to Automate Sophisticated Sales Operation Processes for Global Lead Matching and Routing

As high-growth companies expand into new territories, regionally, nationally, globally, it is imperative to speed the automation of lead routing for teams or individuals with specific sales territories and target accounts. The Territory Management capability adds depth and breadth to the LeanData Routing Platform, empowering sales and marketing operations teams to effectively manage sophisticated lead routing strategies, including account-based, round-robin, or territory to accelerate time to revenue.

"We are seeing many mid-market and enterprise-sized companies focus their growth strategies on rapidly expanding and optimizing their sales territories. LeanData's Territory Management capability automatically routes leads to the appropriate team or individual based on sophisticated territory definitions," said Hendrick Lee, vice president, product, LeanData. "LeanData's Routing Platform is now the first end-to-end solution for managing customers most comprehensive Lead Routing processes. This announcement furthers LeanData's product innovation and commitment to facilitate meaningful connections between data and people to get to revenue faster."

As part of LeanData's robust Routing Platform, enterprises can now leverage the Territory Management capability to seamlessly route leads based on specific territory definitions, enabling sales and marketing teams to:

Build and maintain territory and segment definitions seamlessly by using ready-made templates that can be uploaded directly into LeanData's Routing Platform

Speed the lead management process by ensuring leads are automatically routed to the right representative based on their companies' territory assignments

Monitor lead assignment by territory to ensure that leads are being generated across all territories to accelerate revenue growth

Create strong alignment and data confidence between sales, channel and marketing teams

"LeanData's robust Routing platform is a critical component of our integrated sales and marketing technology stack. As we (Financialforce) prepare to expand our sales territories, it is critical for us to leverage a solution that would enable us to create our own sales territory definitions and automatically route leads to the right reps based on those definitions," said Tiffany Yick-Whitney, director, marketing operations, Financialforce. "LeanData's Territory Management feature is the solution we need to deliver Leads to the right team or person, and ultimately empower our sales and marketing teams to align around the data to deliver personalized experiences to our customers at every touchpoint."

About LeanData

LeanData is the leader in Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Marketing Attribution solutions. LeanData's industry-leading solutions, including Lead Routing, Account Matching, and Marketing Attribution, deliver in-depth account insights to sales and marketing teams, enabling them to increase pipeline, maximize marketing ROI and drive revenue. Over 350 customers including Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudera, and Marketo rely on LeanData to drive business results and grow revenue. Visit leandatainc.com for more information.

